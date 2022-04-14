Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Tim Dodd

This Rwandan caller argues the government's plans to send asylum seekers to his country are "legalised trafficking" and will fuel a "human rights abuse crisis" there.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced the Royal Navy will take over from Border Force for patrols of the English Channel, as plans to send people to Rwanda drew heavy criticism.

Unveiling the radical proposals at a speech in Kent, Mr Johnson also announced that people who risk the lives of others in the Channel will face life in jail under new laws.

Peter in Ashford said: "Rwanda is one of the poorest countries in Africa... Up to today they still have refugees leaving the country because of the brutality of the government, so the irony that we're sending refugees and migrants to a country where Rwandans themselves are leaving in their thousands going to the Congo, to Tanzania, to other neighbouring countries, is a joke."

Read more: Top Cabinet members rally round Boris as minister resigns over Partygate

Peter claimed that the government of Rwanda has previously attempted to use refugees "for their wars that they're fighting in the Congo".

"What I'm afraid [of] is that these refugees, that they're receiving £120m for, are probably going to be recruited for a lot of the wars that the Rwandanese government is fighting and sending mercinaries [for]," Peter said.

"We are fuelling one of the worst regimes that Africa has seen in the last century and this century, by giving taxpayers money to buy guns and weapons to continue to terrorise the country and the neighbouring countries of Congo and others when there's a lot of escapades of the Rwandese government."

Read more: 'No possibility' of sending migrants to Rwanda for processing, insists Refugees Minister