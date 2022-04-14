Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

14 April 2022, 16:31

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Tim Dodd

This Rwandan caller argues the government's plans to send asylum seekers to his country are "legalised trafficking" and will fuel a "human rights abuse crisis" there.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced the Royal Navy will take over from Border Force for patrols of the English Channel, as plans to send people to Rwanda drew heavy criticism.

Unveiling the radical proposals at a speech in Kent, Mr Johnson also announced that people who risk the lives of others in the Channel will face life in jail under new laws.

Peter in Ashford said: "Rwanda is one of the poorest countries in Africa... Up to today they still have refugees leaving the country because of the brutality of the government, so the irony that we're sending refugees and migrants to a country where Rwandans themselves are leaving in their thousands going to the Congo, to Tanzania, to other neighbouring countries, is a joke."

Read more: Top Cabinet members rally round Boris as minister resigns over Partygate

Peter claimed that the government of Rwanda has previously attempted to use refugees "for their wars that they're fighting in the Congo".

"What I'm afraid [of] is that these refugees, that they're receiving £120m for, are probably going to be recruited for a lot of the wars that the Rwandanese government is fighting and sending mercinaries [for]," Peter said.

"We are fuelling one of the worst regimes that Africa has seen in the last century and this century, by giving taxpayers money to buy guns and weapons to continue to terrorise the country and the neighbouring countries of Congo and others when there's a lot of escapades of the Rwandese government."

Read more: 'No possibility' of sending migrants to Rwanda for processing, insists Refugees Minister

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser

Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer
'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result
Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'

Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'
'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty
The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Imran Ahmad Khan has said he will resign as MP for Wakefield

Imran Ahmad Khan: MP resigns after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 15-year-old
Holidaymakers were today facing travel chaos as millions of people set off for four-day trips for the Easter weekend.

Easter kicks off with travel chaos on the roads and in airports
le pen

France could be next to leave EU in secret 'Frexit' plan if Le Pen wins, warns Macron
The first photo of the British volunteer captured by invading forces in Ukraine has emerged

First photo of battered Brit captured by Russians in Mariupol's last stand emerges
doctor

Ex-GP who attacked victims in their homes and his surgery guilty of more than 50 sex crimes
Hankey admitted touching a girl

Darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexually assaulting woman