Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller says that when Jeremy Corbyn was the leader of the Labour Party they were "very left-wing" but that now under Sir Keir Starmer he thinks the policies are more right-wing.

David in Frume spoke to Shelagh after Labour surged to victory in the Chester by-election in a blow to Rishi Sunak.

Local councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for the party with an increased vote majority of 10,974, defeating Conservative candidate and NHS nurse Liz Wardlaw.

It was the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson's forced resignation and the market chaos that ended Liz Truss's short stint at No10. Labour hailed the result as one that sent a "clear message" to Mr. Sunak and his new administration.

David said: "I felt like I was standing on the train platform and the Labour Party was moving past me from left to right at 125 mph."

David told Shelagh that the "general flavor" of the Party was far to the left of where I had classed myself as being under Jeremy Corbyn and now it's moved further to the right.

David asked the caller what he would like to see from Keir Starmer as leader of the Labour Party.

David said: "I think I would like a little more openness to future change."

He went on to say: "We never really got the choice of the type of Brexit that seems to have been thrust upon us but I think that needs to be a bit more explicitly laid out.

"At the moment all we're getting is 'we won't do this and 'we won't rejoin'".

Shelagh asked: "Has Keir Starmer made Labour feel safer for you potentially?"

David said: "It is a place I feel more at home in with Starmer than I did with Corbyn."

He concluded: "I think the boundary changes in my constituency might actually make it possible for me to vote Labour with some hope of getting a Labour MP which I think virtually everywhere I've lived in my voting life has been an impossibility."