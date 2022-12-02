Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

2 December 2022, 18:50

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller says that when Jeremy Corbyn was the leader of the Labour Party they were "very left-wing" but that now under Sir Keir Starmer he thinks the policies are more right-wing.

David in Frume spoke to Shelagh after Labour surged to victory in the Chester by-election in a blow to Rishi Sunak.

Local councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for the party with an increased vote majority of 10,974, defeating Conservative candidate and NHS nurse Liz Wardlaw.

It was the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson's forced resignation and the market chaos that ended Liz Truss's short stint at No10. Labour hailed the result as one that sent a "clear message" to Mr. Sunak and his new administration.

David said: "I felt like I was standing on the train platform and the Labour Party was moving past me from left to right at 125 mph."

David told Shelagh that the "general flavor" of the Party was far to the left of where I had classed myself as being under Jeremy Corbyn and now it's moved further to the right.

Read more: Sajid Javid becomes highest-profile MP to join Tory exodus with 11 MPs now quitting and party struggling in the polls

Read more: Blow for Rishi Sunak as Labour surges to victory with increased majority in Chester by-election

David asked the caller what he would like to see from Keir Starmer as leader of the Labour Party.

David said: "I think I would like a little more openness to future change."

He went on to say: "We never really got the choice of the type of Brexit that seems to have been thrust upon us but I think that needs to be a bit more explicitly laid out.

"At the moment all we're getting is 'we won't do this and 'we won't rejoin'".

Shelagh asked: "Has Keir Starmer made Labour feel safer for you potentially?"

David said: "It is a place I feel more at home in with Starmer than I did with Corbyn."

He concluded: "I think the boundary changes in my constituency might actually make it possible for me to vote Labour with some hope of getting a Labour MP which I think virtually everywhere I've lived in my voting life has been an impossibility."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith

Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years

stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming wave of strikes, says caller

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'

'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right

Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'

'A factual report with no facts?!': SNP's Ian Blackford blasts Met's taming of Sue Gray findings

'The PM has been bailed out': Ian Blackford blasts Met after Sue Gray report request

Russia not 'dumb enough' to invade Ukraine - former British ambassador

Russia not 'dumb enough' to launch full-scale Ukraine invasion - ex-ambassador

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

One billion items of PPE were stuck in a warehouse with only one door, Matt Hancock has said

One billion items of Covid PPE were stuck in a warehouse with only one door, while NHS staff wore binbags, says Hancock
Jonathan Gales

British film director and father killed and catapulted into the air by drunk driver driving the wrong way down the road
Kate was greeted by cheering fans

Kate visits Harvard children's centre as fans flock to see her before Earthshot prize tonight
Matt Hancock has said sorry for kissing his aide during Covid rules

'I want forgiveness': Hancock admits 'error' of kissing Gina under Covid rules but stands by pandemic response
The incredible moment divers rescue a man who blacked out attempting a world record

Incredible moment free-diver saved from blacking out 410ft underwater while attempting world record
Alex Jones Speaks To The Media Outside The Sandy Hook Trial In Waterbury, Connecticut

Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy and can’t afford to pay the $1.3billion to Sandy Hook victims