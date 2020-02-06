Labour MP's deeply personal reason for challenging the health secretary on social care

6 February 2020, 14:37

Labour deputy leader candidate Dr Allin-Khan told LBC that she challenged Matt Hancock over social care after finding her dad "bloodied and bruised" in a care home and "he didn't have an answer."

The Labour deputy leader candidate said she approached Matt Hancock twice to urge a social care green paper to be taken into account in the Conservative manifesto.

The green paper is an outline of a strategy to combat social care issues that the two parties could then work on together.

She told the health secretary in the Commons, "You made a lot of promises during the election campaign, where is this green paper? And he didn't have an answer for me."

This was after Dr Allin-Khan's own experience where she found her father "bloodied and bruised" in a care home and she "never received any answers"; she reflected if it was hard for to get answers, working in the Commons, it must be impossible for tan 80 year old partner.

"What I'm calling for is a fully integrated social care system with the NHS," said Dr Rosena Allin-Khan.

"When I'm in hospital and I see people coming in and I see we don't have a social care service that works, when people can't be safely discharged from hospital it puts a strain on the A&E department, it puts a strain on families.

"Enough is enough and it needs to be fixed now."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller