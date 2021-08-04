'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

By Tim Dodd

This caller whose 17-year-old son has had both Covid jabs says it's a 'no brainer' for her 12-year-old to be offered the vaccine, as it will protect them from 'disrupted education' and 'Long Covid'.

It comes as the JCVI announces all 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK will be offered a first coronavirus jab in the coming weeks, and will not need the consent of their parents to get a vaccine.

It is understood that vaccinating healthy 12 to 15-year-olds is not being ruled out, but the JCVI want to look at more information first.

Jane in Crawley told Shelagh Fogarty about her son's vaccinations, saying: "[There were] absolutely no problems whatsoever. He didn't have any symptoms... It was the best decision we ever made.

"He had diabetes so he had to have it done. But irrespective of that, I would still put my child forward to have it done. In fact my 12-year-old, when he goes back to school, if they allow it, most definitely, 100%, no-brainer, he's going to go ahead and have the vaccination without a doubt.

"The beauty about my 17-year-old - when he had these jabs he didn't have to do any of the testing at school because he was already double vaccinated and they were aware of that.

"When there was a case of isolation, if one of the pupils had had it, he didn't have to isolate. So he didn't have to take any time off school because he had already had those vaccinations.

"So when it came to his school work, there again, we had complete peace of mind because he wasn't missing any days of school."

Shelagh then asked: "Do you understand people who are nervous of children being vaccinated?"

Jane then said that she "fully understands" why anyone would want to not be vaccinated, but that she would rather get the vaccine and avoid the "copious amounts of problems down the line."

