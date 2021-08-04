'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

4 August 2021, 17:24 | Updated: 4 August 2021, 18:19

By Tim Dodd

This caller whose 17-year-old son has had both Covid jabs says it's a 'no brainer' for her 12-year-old to be offered the vaccine, as it will protect them from 'disrupted education' and 'Long Covid'.

It comes as the JCVI announces all 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK will be offered a first coronavirus jab in the coming weeks, and will not need the consent of their parents to get a vaccine.

It is understood that vaccinating healthy 12 to 15-year-olds is not being ruled out, but the JCVI want to look at more information first.

Jane in Crawley told Shelagh Fogarty about her son's vaccinations, saying: "[There were] absolutely no problems whatsoever. He didn't have any symptoms... It was the best decision we ever made.

"He had diabetes so he had to have it done. But irrespective of that, I would still put my child forward to have it done. In fact my 12-year-old, when he goes back to school, if they allow it, most definitely, 100%, no-brainer, he's going to go ahead and have the vaccination without a doubt.

"The beauty about my 17-year-old - when he had these jabs he didn't have to do any of the testing at school because he was already double vaccinated and they were aware of that.

"When there was a case of isolation, if one of the pupils had had it, he didn't have to isolate. So he didn't have to take any time off school because he had already had those vaccinations.

"So when it came to his school work, there again, we had complete peace of mind because he wasn't missing any days of school."

Read more: Sister tells of heartbreak after brother, 42, died of covid because “he didn’t want vaccine in his body”

Shelagh then asked: "Do you understand people who are nervous of children being vaccinated?"

Jane then said that she "fully understands" why anyone would want to not be vaccinated, but that she would rather get the vaccine and avoid the "copious amounts of problems down the line."

Read more: Covid infection rates three times lower for double jabbed people – study

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Caller 'annoyed' by Govt pushing for 'old normal' office working

Caller 'annoyed' by Rishi Sunak 'pushing for old normal working'
Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief
Paramedic: Pregnant women would get jabbed 'in a heartbeat' if they saw frontline

Paramedic urges pregnant women to reject misinformation and get the Covid jab
'Simone Biles craves attention now can't handle it,' caller says - Shelagh Fogarty responds

'Simone Biles craves attention now can't handle it,' caller says - Shelagh Fogarty responds
'I owe my life to my friend': Caller shares moving mental health recovery

'I owe my life to my friend': Caller shares mental health story after Simone Biles withdrawal
Names on national police memorials 'will keep growing,' says former cop

'The names will keep growing': Former officer's stirring reaction to national police memorial

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Laurel Hubbard was the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics

First transgender Olympian Laurel Hubbard hints at retirement
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her new initiative to help get women back to work

Meghan Markle releases 40th birthday video on initiative to 'help women get back to work'
The Met Office has issued warnings of thunderstorms over the next few days

Met Office issues 4 days of weather warnings as thunderstorms set to batter UK
Jonathan Van Tam said he would be happy for his kids to be vaccinated

Jonathan Van Tam: I’d be happy for my children to get the jab if they were old enough
Pupils queuing to take a lateral flow test at Archway School in Stroud in Gloucestershire.

Covid: 16 and 17-year-olds to be offered vaccine with no parental consent needed
The Royals posted on Twitter: Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!

The Queen leads birthday wishes to Meghan Markle as she turns 40