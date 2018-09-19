Pankhurst: What We Need To Do To Get More Women In Parliament

The great-granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst told LBC what needs to be done to get more women in parliament.

Only 32% of MPs are currently female, well short of the 50% that would make it mirror society in Britain.

Helen Pankhurst believes there are six barriers for women to overcome if they want to be elected which men don't encounter.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, she said: "The underlying factor is that there are obstacles along the way before you can even become a candidate."

Helen Pankhurst on LBC. Picture: LBC

She spoke of the six Cs for women to reach parliament:

Cash

Cronyism

Chronic lack of time

Candidate selection process

Culture

Caring for children

"If we could sweep these aside and get parliament representing its people, then surely the whole thing will be more effective and better for all."