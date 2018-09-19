Pankhurst: What We Need To Do To Get More Women In Parliament
19 September 2018, 15:27
The great-granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst told LBC what needs to be done to get more women in parliament.
Only 32% of MPs are currently female, well short of the 50% that would make it mirror society in Britain.
Helen Pankhurst believes there are six barriers for women to overcome if they want to be elected which men don't encounter.
Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, she said: "The underlying factor is that there are obstacles along the way before you can even become a candidate."
She spoke of the six Cs for women to reach parliament:
Cash
Cronyism
Chronic lack of time
Candidate selection process
Culture
Caring for children
"If we could sweep these aside and get parliament representing its people, then surely the whole thing will be more effective and better for all."