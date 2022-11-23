'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“We need a new government, one that actually cares about the people and not just the very rich people!” says this caller who acknowledges the inconvenience railway strikes create but believes “revolution” is the only other option.

One of Shelagh Fogarty’s callers today said the only alternative to the upcoming RMT strikes is “a revolution”.

Andy in Brighton, who supports the railway walkouts, said he lives in Poland but works in the UK. One of the strike days is when he was planning to go home for Christmas.

Shelagh asked him what he made of The Labour Party “not explicitly supporting” the industrial action.

“It’s a sensible option”, Andy replied. “No one really should be put in a position that we have to strike.

“If we can sort this out in the boardroom between the companies and the union reps and everything like that and come to an amicable solution…because at the end of the day, all strikes do is cause a huge amount of inconvenience for people.

“Sometimes that is the only way, or what is the other way? Revolution! Striking is probably an easier, simpler option”, he said.

Andy added: “Really we need a new government I think, one that's actually caring about the people rather than the one percent, let’s say, or the very rich people.

“It’s the poor people that are paying for the mistakes of the government over the last 12 years, that’s how I’m seeing it. How they keep getting re-elected is beyond me, but it is what it is.”

This comes after the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union announced a series of 48-hour walkouts planned for 13, 14, 16 and 17 December, followed by another wave of industrial action on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

More than 70,000 University and College Union members will walk out for an improvement in pay, conditions, and pensions.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) conducted its first nationwide vote in the 106 years of its existence. It represents nearly half a million nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants - 300,000 of which were balloted on whether the strike action should go ahead.

It is expected to start before Christmas and could continue into May next year- up to six months of striking.