'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

23 November 2022, 17:01

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“We need a new government, one that actually cares about the people and not just the very rich people!” says this caller who acknowledges the inconvenience railway strikes create but believes “revolution” is the only other option.

One of Shelagh Fogarty’s callers today said the only alternative to the upcoming RMT strikes is “a revolution”.

Andy in Brighton, who supports the railway walkouts, said he lives in Poland but works in the UK. One of the strike days is when he was planning to go home for Christmas.

Shelagh asked him what he made of The Labour Party “not explicitly supporting” the industrial action.

“It’s a sensible option”, Andy replied. “No one really should be put in a position that we have to strike.

“If we can sort this out in the boardroom between the companies and the union reps and everything like that and come to an amicable solution…because at the end of the day, all strikes do is cause a huge amount of inconvenience for people.

“Sometimes that is the only way, or what is the other way? Revolution! Striking is probably an easier, simpler option”, he said.

Andy added: “Really we need a new government I think, one that's actually caring about the people rather than the one percent, let’s say, or the very rich people.

“It’s the poor people that are paying for the mistakes of the government over the last 12 years, that’s how I’m seeing it. How they keep getting re-elected is beyond me, but it is what it is.”

READ MORE: Brits face triple wave of winter strikes as train drivers announce walkout and civil servants and nurses vote to strike

This comes after the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union announced a series of 48-hour walkouts planned for 13, 14, 16 and 17 December, followed by another wave of industrial action on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

More than 70,000 University and College Union members will walk out for an improvement in pay, conditions, and pensions.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) conducted its first nationwide vote in the 106 years of its existence. It represents nearly half a million nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants - 300,000 of which were balloted on whether the strike action should go ahead.

It is expected to start before Christmas and could continue into May next year- up to six months of striking.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'

'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right

Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Shelagh Fogarty 10/11/22

'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments

‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest

08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC party has to replace Boris Johnson as leader

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Tory party braced for MP exodus after Chloe Smith and William Wragg announce they'll stand down
Suella Braverman and migrants

'We have failed to control our borders' Suella Braverman admits as she blames migrants and people smugglers
e

Love, Actually star 'reduced to dressing in dead people's clothes' after being conned out of life savings by a friend
In a letter shared with The Sun, Bronson - who now uses the name Salvador - wrote about his plans should he be released from HMP Woodhill prison in Buckinghamshire.

'Most violent prisoner in Britain' Charles Bronson makes apparent threat in letter ahead of public parole hearing
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West comp

Kanye West 'bullied Adidas staff and showed them porn and nudes of Kim Kardashian'

A mass grave has been discovered in Mexico

53 bags of human remains discovered at international arts festival after dog spotted with human hand in its mouth