Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

23 May 2022, 16:48

By Sam Sholli

Shelagh Fogarty has taken aim at those invading football pitches, branding anyone who does it "an idiot".

The LBC presenter today had her say on pitch invasions after football fans have been charged over an incident during one at the Etihad after Manchester City's dramatic Premier League victory on Sunday.

Arrests were also made at Everton’s Goodison Park stadium after fans invaded the pitch against Crystal Palace last week.

In addition, a 30-year-old man has been jailed for assaulting Sheffield United's Billy Sharp at the end of a Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground last week.

Speaking of pitch invasions, Shelagh said: "I am very, very, very, very, very much against them.

"I think anyone who does it is an idiot - and a dangerous idiot at that. Some [are] more dangerous that others.

"See Manchester City's goal yesterday, as in goal mouth destroyed by the people who invaded the pitch."

Shelagh went on to say: "To invade the pitch is a decision...And it's idiotic on any number of fronts.

"Not least, think of Hillsborough - and I do, as you know. If those fences hadn't been there - and it was problems at games that put the fences there in the first place - if those fences hadn't been there, nobody needed to die in Hillsborough. Plain and simple.

"So do you want fences again? Do you want fences again at football matches? If you're listening and you invaded a pitch at any point over the weekend or prior to that, is that what you want?

"Do you want to go to a football match and be caged like zoo animals at the football? Because the ones who ended up on the pitch yesterday deserve to be caged like zoo animals at football. But I don't think everybody else does.

"It's down few making it awful for the many, basically."

