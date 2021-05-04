Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

4 May 2021, 16:59

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Shelagh Fogarty spoke about her opposition to Covid care home rules as they stand.

Shelagh's monologue on the subject has come after it was announced that care home residents can now leave to go for a walk without having to self-isolate for 14 days when they return.

Speaking directly to LBC listeners, Shelagh said: "I cannot imagine the distress that so many of you have been through this year [through] not being able to go and see the person that you love probably most in the world and certainly the person that needs you most in the world at the moment."

Speaking of those affected by the care home rules, she added: "We're talking about people who are at the end sort of phase of their life...So these aren't people who are going to be hopping and skipping to a fairground all day if they were open.

"That's not what's going on here. This is about people sitting with relatives quietly...And of course that should all be done with great care at the moment.

"And, of course, it should be done within, not just the spirit, but within the sensible guidelines that all of us are adhering to as we leave this lockdown slowly but surely."

The LBC host then went on to say that current Covid care home rules have "gone too far" and are resulting in a "breach of people's right to a family life".

Shelagh explained: "People are being withheld from their family after being double-vaccinated. Often their adult children in their 50s or 60s have been double-vaccinated."

She went on to say that "nobody is suggesting that there's a kind of free-for-all approach" to care home visits, but said she thinks "it's time to scrap the rule of two and the various restrictions that care homes are still imposing on families".

READ MORE: Care home campaigners issue fresh legal threat against Govt over self-isolation rule

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Visiting dying father described as 'a favour', caller tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Visiting my dying father in a care home was described to me as a favour'
Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'
Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott
Women face stigma when reporting sexual offences, academic tells LBC

Women face stigma when reporting sexual offences, academic tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks

Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gareeca Gordon, 28, stabbed Phoenix Netts, also 28, at the property where they both lived in Birmingham

Woman who dismembered flatmate after demanding sex jailed for life
Children aged 16 and 17 will be able to vote in the Welsh elections for the very first time

Welsh 16 and 17-year-olds head to vote for first time in 'historic' election
Police are hunting for witnesses following the death of PCSO Julia James

PCSO Julia James: Police carry out road checks in hunt for witnesses
Parents of children with special educational needs told LBC about the problems they faced

Children with special educational needs six times more likely to be excluded in parts of England
Former Villa player Dalian Atkinson died in 2016

Murder-accused PC 'kicked ex-footballer and overused taser', court hears
Boris Johnson on the campaign trail in Hartlepool

Hartlepool by-election: All you need to know as Tories receive boost in the polls