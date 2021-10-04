Exclusive

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

By Seán Hickey

This caller believes that Insulate Britain protesters were right to stop a woman's journey to visit her elderly mother in hospital.

Insulate Britain protesters brought a halt to traffic heading to and from Blackwall Tunnel, Hangar Lane, Arnos Grove and Wandsworth Bridge this morning, leaving commuters distraught and furious.

LBC reported that a woman affected by the disruption confronted climate protesters and called them selfish for refusing to let her through. She was trying to meet her elderly mother in hospital in Canterbury.

"I do feel sorry for that woman, I do. I really, really do" caller Daniel told Shelagh Fogarty. However, he asked "how are people going to feel when the Blackwall tunnel is completely flooded?" As a consequence of global warming.

Shelagh was shocked by the statement: "You think for the bigger picture, smaller pain must happen?" "Absolutely" the caller replied.

"I wonder how many people actually care about the future of my daughter" he went on. "The people I see around me are not even willing to make the smallest changes in their life because it's a little bit inconvenient"

Daniel clarified that he didn't agree whatsoever with preventing ambulances using roads, but that is the only exception he would make.

"With regards to that woman who says 'I need to go and see my mother', I wouldn't have moved."

He argued that "the woman wasn't with the ambulance, the [mother] had gone to the hospital" and so there is no moral issue for him with preventing the driver from breaking the picket.

Shelagh couldn't believe her ears: "If the daughter doesn't get to see her mother again, so be it."