Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’

By Hannah Holland

Shelagh Fogarty said both the Tories and Labour should "grow up" after their "political failure on immigration".

Shelagh began her critique by identifying: “It’s the political failure on immigration that I’m keen to talk about.”

Drawing comparisons between the Home Secretary and former Prime Minister, David Cameron, Shelagh pointed to Suella Braverman’s “unrealistic statements” about “immigration in the tens of thousands”.

In 2010, Cameron pledged to reduce net migration into Britain to below 100,000 - “no ifs, no buts”. The Home Secretary recently revived Cameron’s failed promise, adding that it would be her “ultimate aspiration”.

Braverman came under fire after she was reappointed Home Secretary just six days after resigning over a breach of ministerial code.

Shelagh said: “We have a woman who speaks with real antipathy, real animus against immigrants.

“It’s in there in the mix, isn’t it? She might not explicitly say that it’s there but you can see it in the way that she spoke about the Rwanda flight.”

“There’s something really unedifying about it, really distasteful about it”, Shelagh added.

Braverman previously shared that her “dream” and “obsession” would be to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Shelagh commented: “It isn’t just a Conservative failing, I really do think we throw Labour into this mix as well - they’ve been moving increasingly right in their commentary on immigration.”

“Just grow up, I would say to them.”

