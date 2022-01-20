Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

20 January 2022, 15:30

By Tim Dodd

"The governance of the country is now being undermined" by the culture of "survival" in Number 10, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden has told Shelagh Fogarty.

It comes as the Prime Minister is hoping to survive the onslaught of public fury at a constant stream of reports about Downing Street parties that took place during Covid restrictions by unveiling "populist" policies in the coming weeks, reportedly dubbed "Operation Red Meat".

Mr McFadden told Shelagh: "What do you want your government doing? Do you want your government and your Prime Minister being solely concerned with their own survival? Or do you want them addressing your issues? The issues of your listeners.

"If you look at what happened last weekend, we were told there's this 'operation red meat' where we'll launch an attack on the BBC licence fee, or put the military into the middle of the Channel. These things are being done to take attention away from the troubles."

READ MORE: Tories weigh up slashing time between no-confidence votes as PM sweats over future

"They're part of a negotiation between the Prime Minister and the right-wing faction in his party. They're not actually about the governance of the country," he continued.

"The governance of the country is now being undermined by the culture in Number 10."

READ MORE: Pork pie plot crumbles: PM clings on as minister condemns 'surprise' Tory attack

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC party has to replace Boris Johnson as leader

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party

Pavan Sagoo passed away in the same month Downing Street held a party for staff.

Mum who lost daughter, 14, during May 2020 lockdown too devastated to say the PM's name

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Tearful caller tributes his 'heroic' mum who has buried third child during lockdown

Tearful caller tributes his 'heroic' mum who buried third child during lockdown
'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother

'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother
Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest

Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest
Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
'My colleague assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC

'My colleague sexually assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks
Shelagh Fogarty

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Stanley Johson on Boris

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to sue the Australian government.

Novak Djokovic 'to sue Australian government for £3m' over deportation
Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year

Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid
Boris Johnson warned Putin over invading Ukraine

'We stand squarely behind Ukraine' in Russia stand-off, Boris Johnson warns Putin
Former Pope Benedict failed to act on child sexual abuse

Pope Benedict 'failed to act' in four child sexual abuse cases, report finds
Audio footage has been obtained from the final conversation between the Texas synagogue attacker Malik Akram and his younger brother Gulbar, who urged his sibling to surrender.

'Think about your kids': Brother's desperate phone call with Texas synagogue attacker
Boris Johnson said he had not seen any evidence of blackmail or intimidation

Boris: 'No evidence of blackmail' after Tory urges MPs to report threats to police