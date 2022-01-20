Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

By Tim Dodd

"The governance of the country is now being undermined" by the culture of "survival" in Number 10, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden has told Shelagh Fogarty.

It comes as the Prime Minister is hoping to survive the onslaught of public fury at a constant stream of reports about Downing Street parties that took place during Covid restrictions by unveiling "populist" policies in the coming weeks, reportedly dubbed "Operation Red Meat".

Mr McFadden told Shelagh: "What do you want your government doing? Do you want your government and your Prime Minister being solely concerned with their own survival? Or do you want them addressing your issues? The issues of your listeners.

"If you look at what happened last weekend, we were told there's this 'operation red meat' where we'll launch an attack on the BBC licence fee, or put the military into the middle of the Channel. These things are being done to take attention away from the troubles."

READ MORE: Tories weigh up slashing time between no-confidence votes as PM sweats over future

"They're part of a negotiation between the Prime Minister and the right-wing faction in his party. They're not actually about the governance of the country," he continued.

"The governance of the country is now being undermined by the culture in Number 10."

READ MORE: Pork pie plot crumbles: PM clings on as minister condemns 'surprise' Tory attack