Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

20 April 2022, 19:10

By James Bickerton

Prince Harry was defended by a caller to Shelagh Fogarty's LBC show, after the Prince admitted he doesn't know whether he will attend his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Speaking to US TV host Hoda Kotb, Harry said "security issues" could determine whether he takes part.

The Prince has been locked in a battle with the British Government, who withdrew his UK police protection and turned down Harry's offer to pay for it himself.

Cindy, from Wellingborough, said any "right-thinking person" would understand Harry's concerns.

Referring to Harry she said: "The senior royals have armed security. He would not be allowed that. His security team in the [US] are armed, but can't be in the UK.

"I understand his concern and I think any right-thinking person would.

"The police may check to make sure there are no threats against him, but on the day who's going to be in the crowd?"

Britain will celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne, with an extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2nd to Sunday June 5th.

READ MORE: Prince Harry says 'Grandma Diana' is watching over him 'more than ever before'

High profile events will include a pageant through central London and a 'Platinum Party' outside Buckingham Palace, to be broadcast on BBC One.

Cindy noted how much abuse the Sussexes are subjected to on Twitter.

She commented: "I try really hard not to read the negative stuff.

"I cannot believe the hate on Twitter or any of the other social media sites. It's like they know them personally. Death threats."

Harry and Meghan visited the Queen last week, before attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Speaking to Kotb, the Prince said: "It was just so nice to see her. She’s on great form.

"She's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure she's protected and got the right people around her."

READ MORE: Queen 'won't attend any royal events unless Palace confirm attendance on the day'

