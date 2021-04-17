Prince Philip's funeral: 'In her hour of need, The Queen was isolated'

By Seán Hickey

This Royal commentator pointed out how Covid-19 restrictions meant that The Queen mourned the death of her husband alone.

Peter Hunt told Shelagh Fogarty that The Duke of Edinburgh's "last wishes were being respected," in a quaint ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Royal commentator added that the opportunity to properly mourn the death of Prince Philip was "stripped by a pandemic," as images from the Chapel showed members of the Royal Family socially distancing as per coronavirus regulations.

"We saw the impact of the pandemic on those who mourn," he said, and the impact on the Royals was no different.

"In her hour of need, most need, The Queen was isolated."

Mr Hunt noted that because of restrictions "there were moments that were hauntingly evocative" at at Windsor.

Shelagh observed that "The Queen kept her head bowed for an awful lot of that ceremony" and wonderd what listeners could take from that.

Mr Hunt reminded Shelagh that "this is a marriage of 73 years that has come to an end" and there is no doubt that The Queen is hurting deeply.

He added that although "she doesn't have her life partner," there is no doubt that"she will continue to reign visibly" without her husband at her side.

"She will continue to be the head of state while coping and living with the death of her husband."

