James O'Brien spots huge hypocrisy in caller's view on Brexit and climate change

James O'Brien called out this caller for hypocrisy over his views of Britain in regard to Brexit and climate change.

Sir David Attenborough has warned that "The moment of crisis has come" in efforts to tackle climate change.

Michael insisted the UK's emissions are insignificant compared to the rest of the world and he doesn't think the government should act on climate change until the rest of the world does the same.

"I don't think that it's fair that our government should be the only one.

"We're so insignificant in the overall problem worldwide. I think it's going to take international. Why should we encumber ourselves?"

James O'Brien enjoyed his conversation with Michael. Picture: PA / LBC

But James told him: "The question wasn't what should our government do? The question was what would it take for governments - plural - to do what needs to be done?

"And no offence, but what I didn't say was give me a ring and offer up some excuses as to why we shouldn't try to save the species. Which is where you ended up without realising."

That infuriated Michael, who said: "Oh God, you just never listen to anyone, do you? I've given up talking to you, you're an idiot."

A laughing James then responded: "Here's an excuse for not doing it - we're too small and insignificant.

"And yet you're a Brexiter I can tell. So we're small and insignificant when it comes to climate change but we're fantastic and Rule Britannia when it comes to leaving the largest single market on the planet."