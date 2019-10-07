James O'Brien Caller Emotionally Defends Extinction Rebellion Tactics

The first time caller thinks Extinction Rebellion are doing what they have to do to get deserved media attention.

Gillain, from Norwich, said: "The reason I called is because I have been, I think I've lived a fairly environmentally friendly life, I've sort of been aware but my no means an activist or... I've just lived a normal life really."

She added: "I was so appalled myself of all the news coming through on the climate and then when I - obviously there's the David Attenborough's 'Climate Change - The Facts' programme and I just felt real, sort of, despair. I felt so unhappy about the state of the world and it wasn't reflected in any of the media.

I just couldn't understand why there might be a story about a number of extinctions and things and then it's like 'now over to the sports news' and things.

Why is this not absolutely the news?"

James O'Brien Caller Emotionally Defends Extinction Rebellion Tactics. Picture: PA

James O'Brien then responded: "You are the perfect caller. It just baffles you that the story doesn't demand more attention?|

Gillian said: "It just seems so obvious to me. I watched a little bit of the David Attenborough programme again this morning and I couldn't keep watching it, it was so upsetting.

In April, I thought thank god there are some people who are trying to bring this up everyone's agenda. It's trying to make this obvious to people."

James asked how you accommodate the complaints about disruption.

Gillain said: "Well, I think desperate times call for desperate measures and I don't think they're holding the government to hostage to try and get things done. That's not it. It's just about being visible and making a big impact. You won't get any media attention if you just stand in a park."

She also said: "I was so impressed with how they operated before because they were peaceful."