James O'Brien lists Brexiteers' past pledges after PM's "no deal" statement

16 October 2020, 14:28

By Fiona Jones

The Prime Minister has announced that unless there is a “fundamental change in approach” from the EU, the UK should "get ready" for a No Deal Brexit. This was James O'Brien's reaction.

Boris Johnson claimed Brussels had "abandoned" the ambition but insisted "we always knew there would be change" next year once the transition period ends "whatever type of relationship we had".

He made the comments in Downing Street after an EU summit which both sides said was the deadline for hammering out a trade deal.

Mr Johnson said: "Unless there's a fundamental change of approach, we're going to go for the Australia solution."

James responded to this announcement by listing the many claims over the years made by high profile Brexit supporters.

This included: Dominic Raab, Boris Johnson, former Brexit Secretary David Davis, Michael Gove, Dominic Cummings, Michael Gove again, Tory peer Peter Lilley, Boris Johnson again, Tory and former UKIP MP Douglas Carswell, Nigel Farage, Tory MP John Redwood, economist Patrick Minford and the Vote Leave official website.

"There are all the major cheerleaders being proved categorically and irrefutably wrong," said James, "and of course some of us were screaming from the rooftops that they were lying to you at the time and I have nothing but sympathy for you if you're still unable or unwilling to believe it."

