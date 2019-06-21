David Miliband: Boris Johnson Critics Should Focus On Policy Not Contradictions

James O'Brien asked the former Labour MP if there was anything that could be learned from the media's relationship with US President Donald Trump about how the UK should treat Tory leadership contender Boris Johnson.

Mr Miliband said that "focussing on the personal peccadilloes" distracted the media from "the damage they're doing to the country".

"There's a Trump-denotation syndrome which is 'what's the latest thing he's said or the latest contradiction between something he said today and something he said yesterday'.

"In the end, the voters don't care about whether he's consistent, what they care about is whether he's delivering for them."

Mr Miliband continued: "I think that's going to be a lesson in dealing with Boris Johnson, because there's going to be no shortage of contradictions, but he's going to laugh them off.

"The question is whether or not helping the country or damaging it.

"If you end up focussing on the personal peccadilloes you're not actually focussed on the damage they're doing to the country."

