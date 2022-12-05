James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths

By Hannah Holland

James O'Brien hit out as the disgraced politician for placing responsibility on care home bosses in his "ludicrous" pandemic diaries, accusing Mr. Hancock of claiming that "everything that went badly" had nothing to do with him.

The ex-health secretary turned I’m a Celebrity contestant, Matt Hancock, has come under fire for trying to shift the blame over Covid deaths in care homes.

Excerpts of the MP's new book, a compilation of his pandemic diaries, were released in which Mr. Hancock shifts the blame over the deaths of thousands of elderly people who died in the early weeks of the pandemic after a decision to discharge hospital patients into care homes.

James called out the “ludicrous diaries” as he pointed out an "egregious" part in which Mr Hancock accused care home bosses of “scandalous” behaviour by “unscrupulously” using workers infected with the virus.

“Matt Hancock’s fairly grizzly rehabilitation continues”, James noted.

He went on to highlight the “three central strands” of Mr. Hancock’s evasion of responsibility, from claiming the government had “no choice” but to put hospital patients into care homes, to claiming care home bosses “bear more responsibility” for infections, to Mr. Hancock’s insistence that “none of it was his fault”.

James continued: “So everything that went well was everything to do with Matt Hancock and everything that went badly was nothing whatsoever to do with Matt Hancock.”

