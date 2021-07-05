James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

5 July 2021, 14:11

By Fiona Jones

Dominic Cummings has released an "astonishing attack" on Boris Johnson via his blog page. James O'Brien gives his instant reaction.

Former aide Dominic Cummings has posted a damning account of Boris Johnson on his blog, which James has branded an "astonishing attack" on his former boss.

In the post he also describes the Prime Minister as someone "who doesn't know what he's doing" meaning "we may be able to get him to agree things the system will think are extreme but we think are necessary."

James reflected that despite Mr Cummings's denigration, he "helped put [the PM] in Downing Street, helped him stay there and helped achieve the epic con that created an environment in which Boris Johnson could become Prime Minister."

"Sadly the stakes are still far too high to enjoy any schadenfreude whatsoever at the sight of a man who did more than any, in arguably the history of these islands, to denigrate objective truth, railing furiously and impotently at the fact that everyone's ignoring [him]," James said.

He continued: "No one cares Dominic, because you created this place where experts don't matter. You created this space where facts got shouted down by ludicrous foghorn project fears, you created this space where a man who you described in the most castigating of terms could become Prime Minister and be free to act with impunity."

James quoted sections of the piece where Dominic Cummings explains the different "modes" of Boris Johnson: "Behind each mask lies another mask...normal mode, self-aware mode, Carrie mode."

"If you want to read it, you have to pay him. It's got a pay wall on it," James told listeners.

He considered this "emblematic" of the UK's political situation: "That would be the unelected bureaucrat the Brexit put in the very heart of power, now he's telling you how awful it is, how rotten that heart of power is, but he wants you to pay him for the privilege of reading what he discovered while being paid by you to make an absolute pig's ear of the most important job in Government."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'She's an absolute legend': Jame's O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win

'She took on the job that killed her sister': James O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater's 'courage'
James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks

James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks
Soldier says 'test and release' shouldn't only be available to travellers

Government is 'missing a trick' with ten day 'app ping' isolations, caller says
Employment lawyer explains why he'd sack Chris Whitty's harasser

Employment lawyer explains why sacking Chris Whitty's 'harasser' was correct move
Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'

Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'
'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

1 day ago

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

1 day ago

'Shame is endemic in the LGBTQ+ community', caller tells LBC

Society presumes we can't love like straight people can, says LGBTQ+ caller

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Watch live as Boris Johnson announces the next stages of lockdown easing after 19 July.

LIVE: Boris Johnson to 'restore freedoms' after July 19

Alice Hodgkinson, 28, has gone missing from Kanagawa.

Police search for British woman, 28, missing in Japan

Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings has made new claims about the Prime Minister

Boris Johnson said he would be 'ludicrous' choice for PM, claims Dominic Cummings
Students protested against blended learning earlier in the year after much of the promised in-person teaching moved online.

Student fury as universities plan to continue online teaching into 2022
Two sisters have been killed in Norway in a lightning strike (file picture)

Sisters killed after being hit by lightning strike during mountain hike
E-scooters will be available for hire in three more London boroughs.

E-scooter rental trial rolls out across three more London boroughs
A roof collapsed in Chesterton Road in Notting Hill on Sunday

Notting Hill: 13 rescued after roof collapses 'like a bomb had dropped'
The Duchess is self-isolating. She was pictured at Wimbledon last week

Kate Middleton self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Boris Johnson is set to outline the final stage of lockdown easing in an announcement tonight.

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's announcement and what will he say?
The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19