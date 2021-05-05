Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'

5 May 2021, 13:19 | Updated: 5 May 2021, 13:27

By Fiona Jones

This ex-serviceman Anthony Williams told James O'Brien the devastating effect the Windrush scandal has had on his life, leaving him penniless and unable to receive essential NHS treatment.

Anthony arrived in England from Jamaica in 1971 and when he left school served in the military for 13 years. He worked and lived all over the UK and when he returned to Birmingham in 2013 he "came across a hostile environment", 43 years after arriving.

"I went to work one morning, I'd just started a new job, got called into HR. They told me they'd done a check on me and I wasn't eligible to work in the UK," he told James.

He tried to sign on to Universal Credit yet the Department for Work and Pensions initially refused, leaving him in a "devastating" position.

He told James that he thought this had only happened to him until five years later when the scandal broke in the newspapers in 2018; through Twitter he also discovered many other people suffering with the same issue.

James said, "You were suddenly refused access to work, NHS services and to welfare. How did you live?"

Anthony said he survived on his military pension and was eventually given access to benefits - yet he was not permitted to have a job so had to stay on them for three and a half years.

Tragically, as he could not get medical treatment, he also resorted to pulling out his own teeth to remedy a recurring and debilitating mouth infection.

"I had to do something about it," he said, "I had to live from day to day."

The Home Office's Windrush compensation scheme is "worse than being stateless", says Anthony, saying it is neither easy to use nor fair.

He told James he "laughed" when he was offered £18,500.

The Home Office stated: "The new level three payment is the equivalent of levels three and four of the old impact on life scale. This was set out when the changes were announced and this has been explained to individuals when they receive their revised offer."

Watch the full interview above.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien summed up the issue with an analogy

James O'Brien's lifeboat analogy for those who want to rush to leave lockdown
This is the second time the pair have clashed

'I told you so': James O'Brien's fiery clash with an ex-Brexit Party MEP on fishing
James O'Brien examined the appointment of a new independent adviser on ministers' interests

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson appointing a new ethics adviser
The question from James comes amid pressure on the PM

'What is it about Boris Johnson that leads people to suspend the normal rules?'
James came to a revelation after discussing the issue

James O'Brien's revelation after PM accused of 'bodies piled high' comments
'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support

'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

2 days ago

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

4 days ago

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister

36 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Socially distanced Arsenal fans watch their team play in December

Premier League confirms fans will return for final two rounds of matches
Donald Trump was first suspended from Facebook in January after the Capitol riots

Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook after suspension upheld
PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith is accused of assaulting ex-football star Dalian Atkinson moments before his death

Dalian Atkinson: PC accused of assaulting ex-footballer feared 'she was in real danger'
The roof of the bus came clean off in the crash

Bus driver admits dangerous driving after three children seriously injured in crash
Care home residents should be allowed more visitors, two-thirds of people have said.

LBC poll finds two-thirds of people want more visitors to be allowed at care homes
LBC quizzes the candidates for London Mayor

LBC quizzes candidates for Mayor of London

Current guidance says care home residents in England can nominate up to two named visitors for regular visits

MPs call for care home visiting rights to be underpinned by law
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, at a press conference with India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following a meeting in London on Monday

G7 visit: India's foreign minister exposed to potential Covid cases during trip to UK
'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
At Ms James' home in Snowdon, a candle was lit and left by her family in her front garden

Candles lit for murdered PCSO Julia James as police vow to catch killer