Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than Home Office

6 May 2021, 15:56 | Updated: 6 May 2021, 16:00

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a Windrush scandal victim told LBC he received more help from his local supermarket staff than the Home Office.

Carl Nwazota, who was born in Wembley, told LBC's James O'Brien about how he initially faced trouble with the Government department after first attempting to get a new passport in 2001.

He told James: "[I got] no reply from the Home Office. So I didn't think anything of it. I thought maybe I'd filled in the application wrong or I'd done something wrong.

"So I re-applied a few other times and [the] same thing [happened]. [I got] no reply, nothing back."

It took until April 2020, according to the Home Office, for it to inform Mr Nwazota that as he was born in the United Kingdom in 1974 he was automatically a British citizen.

The Home Office has said it is investigating Mr Nwazota's claims about his passport.

Speaking to James about how the Home Office's treatment of him impacted his life, he explained: "I couldn't go anywhere [abroad]."

Mr Nwazota also said that he "just couldn't get a job anywhere".

He explained: "I had issues being paid from certain jobs. I was doing basic construction work around that time.

"And a few employers didn't even pay me on the premise that they couldn't get any tax details for me.

"And they just kept the money basically. [It was] hundreds of pounds. But I couldn't really say anything. I couldn't do anything."

Mr Nwazota later told James that, as a result of the situation, he ended up "living in a van in and around a supermarket car park".

He then said: "I had more help from the members of staff in my local supermarket than I did from the Home Office."

Asked by James why he thinks what he went through happened to him, Mr Nwazota replied: "Because I have a Nigerian surname and I am black. That's it."

In response to the LBC exchange, a Home Office spokesperson has said: “We are determined to right the wrongs of the Windrush generation and make sure they get the compensation and support they deserve for the injustices they faced.

“Mr Carl Nwazota is a British citizen. He has not made a claim under the Windrush Compensation Scheme to date.

“The Windrush Compensation Scheme is open to individuals, including close family members of eligible claimants where there is evidence of certain direct financial losses, or significant impact on their life.”

READ MORE: Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'
READ MORE: Windrush family tells James O'Brien of "appalling" government treatment since scandal

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'It's like believing the moon is made of cheese': James O'Brien reflects on the 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban

James O'Brien reflects on 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban
Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'

Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'
James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban

James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban
Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'

Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'
James O'Brien summed up the issue with an analogy

James O'Brien's lifeboat analogy for those who want to rush to leave lockdown
This is the second time the pair have clashed

'I told you so': James O'Brien's fiery clash with an ex-Brexit Party MEP on fishing

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

4 days ago

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

5 days ago

Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'

Jersey minister: 'We absolutely knew post-Brexit arrangements would cause difficulties'

27 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have celebrated Archie's second birthday

The Queen, Prince Charles and Kate send happy birthday messages to Archie
The Bank of England has hiked its expectation for the UK's post-Covid recovery

Bank of England upgrades UK growth forecast but holds interest rates
This is the moment a French boat appeared to ram into a UK vessel off Jersey

French trawler rams UK boat as Jersey fishing stand-off escalates
Executives at BA and other major groups have criticised the Government's tourism plans

Travel bosses blast 'too cautious' Government tourism plans ahead of traffic light system
Dozens of French fishing boats off Jersey have halted their protest

French fishermen halt protest off Jersey over post-Brexit fishing rights
The incident took place in Feltham, West London, as the boy walked with his grandmother

Boy, 3, suffers broken collarbones in 'hit-and-run' crash with e-scooter rider in London
Israelis have reopened their economy thanks to their rapid vaccination campaign

'Real hope': Israel data suggests two Pfizer vaccine doses give 95% protection
More than a fifth (21%) of people aged 16 and over in Britain experienced some form of depression between January 27 and March 7, according to the ONS

Depression in adults has more than doubled since before the start of Covid pandemic
'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom', Headteacher tells LBC

'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom post-lockdown,' headteacher says
Rear Admiral explains how Navy will respond as vessels head to Jersey

Rear Admiral explains how Navy will respond as vessels head to Jersey