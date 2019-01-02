AJ Pritchard Attack: Dancer Reveals Mental Impact Incident Had On Him

Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard revealed the attack on him and his brother over Christmas has left him frightened to go back into a nightclub.

AJ and his brother Curtis Pritchard, also a professional dancer, were attacked by eight thugs in the middle of the dancefloor at Nakatcha in their hometown of Nantwich.

They said they believe jealousy was the reason for the attack, in which Curtis dived in the way of his brother, saving him from more serious injury.

Curtis has had an operation on his knee and has been forced to withdraw from Ireland's version of Dancing With The Stars.

AJ Pritchard spoke to LBC about his nightclub attack. Picture: LBC

The Pritchards are a very positive duo, but James O'Brien asked them how it has affected their mental health.

Curtis responded: "I would be lying if I said I wouldn't be watching my back and a little bit scared of being out in a crowded place. I am going to be watching my back."

AJ agreed: "I definitely won't be putting myself in any nightclub scenarios any time soon."

James asked how he would feel if his brother were not able to dance again and a clearly emotional AJ answered: "I don't even want to put that thought at the forefront of my brain because we are such a positive family and brothers.

"Everything happens for a reason. Honestly, I do believe whether dancing, performing, presenting, whatever it is in the entertainment business, there's always going to be a place that we are going to work together definitely in the near future.

"I know he will be fine because that's the way our brains work. We always turn it into a positive."

