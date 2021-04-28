'What is it about Boris Johnson that leads people to suspend the normal rules?'

By EJ Ward

'Boris Johnson, who described £250k a year as chicken feed now whining about not being able to afford a £3k rattan Lily Drum table.'

James O'Brien asks what it is about the PM that leads people to suspend the rules they normally expect to be followed.

James's comments come as Boris Johnson is preparing to be grilled by MPs as he battles allegations over the funding of refurbishments to his Downing Street flat and remarks over coronavirus lockdowns.

He will appear at Prime Minister's Questions for the first time since former aide Dominic Cummings accused him of wanting donors to "secretly pay" for the renovations in a "possibly illegal" move.

James pointed out that Boris Johnson had previously described earning £250,000 a year as "chicken feed."

But was "now whining about not being able to afford the rattan Lilly Drum Table, rattan Hurlingham Vase, rattan uphold Venus chairs and Lotus palmette wallpaper that his current girlfriend was keen to paper the flat above Number 11 Downing Street with."

It was also reported today that the PM told aides he was unable to afford the renovation work.

James asked his audience what it was about this particular politician which leads them to suspend the rules which they would normally want to be followed.

The Electoral Commission has announced it will investigate the refurbishment of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat, saying it was "satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred".