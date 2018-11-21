"Brexit Was Never Meant To Happen, It Was A Game For Politicians"

21 November 2018, 15:15

An award-winning Irish journalist told James O'Brien why Brexit is such a shambles - it was only meant to be a game for the politicians, it was never meant to actually happen.

Fintan O'Toole explained that the Brexiteers were using the idea of leaving the European Union for political purposes, but never actually had a plan for winning.

James O'Brien asked him how he explains to Leave voters that they were conned.

His response: "Nobody wants to lose face. Nobody wants to admit that they might have made a mistake.

"The real secret of Brexit is that it was never meant to be serious, you know. It was a game these people were playing and it was a game they were playing entirely for their own political purposes, but also just because it was quite fun and it seemed to have no consequences.

"Boris once said it was like throwing stones over your neighbour's wall and listening to their glass houses shatter. You know, it's quite fun. Except that of course the glass houses are real people now.

"This has become jobs, it's become people's prospects, this is going to have catastrophic consequences for everybody except themselves of course.

Fintan O'Toole in the LBC studio
Fintan O'Toole in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The sheer frontery of these people in their sense that they've got all the lifeboats.

"Rees-Mogg has just moved his two big hedge funds to Dublin to avoid Brexit. Nigel Lawson, who's chair of the Leave Campaign is off in France. Farage has German passports for his children.

"All of that is well known. I think what you need to say to people is, 'Look they're not making a sacrifice here, you are the sacrifice. Are you happy being sacrificed?'"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Shaheen Hashmat

Forced Marriage Survivor Describes How She Escaped Parents At 12-Years-Old

3 days ago

Matt Frei

Matt Frei Confronts London Bridge Protester For Forgetting Why She Was There

4 days ago

John Apter is calling for police officers to be routinely armed with the Taser

Calls To Routinely Arm Police With Tasers To Stop Violent Attacks

6 hours ago