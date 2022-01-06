Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga

6 January 2022, 11:48 | Updated: 6 January 2022, 12:59

By Tim Dodd

Professor David Olusoga, who was a witness for the defence of the 'Colston Four', says the group who pulled down Bristol's Edward Colston statue "surgically removed" the city's slavery "cancer".

His comments come after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC "we can’t have mob rule as the way forward", as he condemned the pulling down of the Edward Colston statue, after four people were cleared of causing criminal damage.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Grant Shapps said: "If you want to take down a statue, if you want to change what's in the public realm, what's displayed, that’s absolutely legitimate.

"But that is done through the ballot box, that is done through petitioning your local councillor. Get yourself elected, do it the right way, we can’t have mob rule as the way forward."

Read more: Colston Four say 'we rectified history' as they're cleared over statue toppling

James asked Mr Olusoga: "What was at stake and what was at the heart of this court case in your view?"

"At the heart of the court case was a question of whether history matters," Professor David Olusoga replied.

"The prosecution's argument was that this was a very simple case of criminal damage, and it didn't matter, in their contention, that this was a statue of a man who was involved in the enslavement and killing of thousands of people.

"And the defence wanted this to be a trial in which history was at the centre because you can't understand, you can't make sense of what happened in the summer of 2020 unless we appreciate that this was a targeted political act against a man who was validated, whose career was celebrated in Bristol in the full knowledge that he was a mass murderer."

James asked Mr Olusoga how he responded to fears that the ruling would offer "carte blanche to all of us to tear down any public monument we might not like the look of".

"It's fascinating, the people who will say they're defending Britishness, British values, and the rule of law don't actually understand anything about the law in England and Wales because this is a jury trial," Mr Olusoga told LBC.

"Legal precedent is not established by the decisions of juries."

Mr Olusoga concluded: "This court case has recognised that there was another injury here being caused, to real people and their real emotions, rather than to a hunk of bronze and marble."

The so-called "Colston Four" were cleared after prosecutors charged them over the toppling of the slave trader's monument in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020.

Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, laughed with relief when the verdicts were returned as cheers went up from the public gallery.

Colston, a merchant who lived in the 17th and early 18th century, made his fortune through the slave trade.

He donated money to various institutions in Bristol, with buildings often bearing his name, though there has been a drive in the modern era to disassociate from him.

That included a bid to remove his controversial statue - it was ripped down then dragged and rolled about 500 metres to be dumped in the harbour during a protest.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer

Exclusive
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

RNLI confirms fishermen 'who didn't want migrants being rescued' blocked crew from going to help
Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike for 16 days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James got to the heart of the Boris and Cummings issue

James O'Brien gets to the heart of claims levelled against the PM
Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon

Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon
Jab passports are like Brexit: young people suffer, old people profit, says James O'Brien caller

Jab passports are like Brexit: young people suffer, old people profit, says James O'Brien caller
James gave his thoughts on the whole saga

James O'Brien perfectly sums up the Boris Johnson Dyson texts saga
James O'Brien spoke to three callers who sell, work with and fix ventilators

'Holy Trinity' of ventilator callers leave James O'Brien 'appalled at government cronyism'
Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Resident who raised safety concerns gives evidence

Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Former resident who raised safety concerns gives evidence

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

25 days ago

'Two fingers to Brussels' is 'tangible' Brexit benefit, Edwina Currie declares

'Two fingers to Brussels' is 'tangible' Brexit benefit, Edwina Currie declares

3 days ago

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

15 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The influencer and former Love Island contestant has come under fire for her comments made in a YouTube video

'Thatcher with fake tan': Molly-Mae Hague slammed for comments on privilege
National Insurance contributions are due to rise by 1.25p in the pound from April

Chancellor says NI rise will go ahead despite families facing ‘£1,200’ hike in bills
Members of the ambulance service console each other at the scene

Paramedic killed in crash between cement lorry and ambulance in Kent
French health workers who meet certain criteria will be able to carry on working even if they test positive for Covid

France allows Covid positive health workers to continue working instead of self isolating
Gatwick has diverted three flights after IT difficulties

Gatwick airport control tower IT trouble sparks diversions and delays
A yellow weather warning has been issued in the UK ahead of freezing tempratures

Weather warning issued for plummeting temperatures, lightning, hail and 10cm of snow

Weather

Paramedic releases shocking video showing reality of Covid staff shortages affecting NHS

Paramedic releases shocking video showing how Covid staff shortages are affecting NHS
Mohammad Malik, 29, took out a billboard ad campaign and set up a website to try and find a wife

Bachelor takes out billboard campaign to find a wife and 'save him from arranged marriage'
Margaret Ferrier will face a trial in August

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier to face August trial on Covid rule-breach charge
A new 50p coin has been unveiled by the Royal Mint ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Royal Mint unveils commemorative 50p coin head of Queen's Platinum Jubilee