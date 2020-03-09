Coronavirus: Brit just back from north Italy reveals worrying lack of checks in UK

9 March 2020, 13:24

This caller has just got back from an infected part of northern Italy and told James O'Brien he was alarmed they got no checks when they landed in the UK.

Ed returned from his holiday in the region beside Lombardy - the area in Italy most affected by coronavirus. And he revealed that unless passengers specifically said they were ill, they were given no checks at all.

He said: "On arrival in Italy, we were temperature tested. When we left Italy, we were temperature tested.

"On arrival in Birmingham, there was nothing.

"I flew through arrivals, picked up my bags and out into the wide world along with everyone else who had a cough."

James clarified: "So unless you brought yourself to the attention of the flight crew, absolutely nothing happened?"

Ed confirmed: "Literally nothing."

James O'Brien heard an alarming tale from a caller just back from Italy
James O'Brien heard an alarming tale from a caller just back from Italy. Picture: LBC / PA

He said that despite not being given any advice, he has decided to self-isolate, despite being told only to do so if he felt unwell.

He added: "I'm not going to see my parents or grandparents for two weeks because I don't want that on my conscience. I'm taking my temperature three times a day, because that's the first sign of fever."

James told him: "Thank you for taking this so seriously. A lot of people I'm sure would say you're over-reacting.

"I would rather everyone takes it too seriously, rather than not seriously enough."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid criticised the left

Maajid Nawaz attacks the left for mocking Priti Patel and Sajid Javid

22 hours ago

WHO chief commends action by states on spread

Coronavirus: World Health chief praises countries' action to stop spread

1 day ago

"There's a disconnect between GP and 111 advice", says dad of son tested for coronavirus

"There's a disconnect between GP and 111 advice", says dad of son tested for coronavirus

9 days ago

LBC Latest

Tom clashed with a caller who claimed coronavirus was too much fuss

Tom Swarbrick caller: Ignore coronavirus advice, panic-buying is "sick"
The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

James was shocked by the update in the food delivery app

Coronavirus: Brit stranded in China reveals new tool to fight disease
Is it safe to travel abroad during the coronavirus outbreak?

Coronavirus: Travel advice for going abroad on holiday