James O'Brien On How Donald Trump's Nasty Rhetoric Led To Bombs Being Sent

25 October 2018, 12:29 | Updated: 25 October 2018, 13:03

James O'Brien said the atmosphere of violence and vitriol is what led someone to send bombs to his critics.

Explosive devices were sent to CNN's headquarters in New York, the Clintons and the Obamas, all people that President Trump has criticised the last year.

On his show, James O'Brien listed the ways in which the President of the US has talked up this kind of violent reaction.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James said: "He's threatened to punch people in the face. He's threatened to pick up the legal bills of supporters who attack his rivals.

"He's spoken up in favour of an elected politician who received a criminal conviction for assaulting a journalist.

"He's talked about the press, of course, the news media as being enemies of the people while reserving incredible admiration for the loonies at Fox News and the Alex Jones character at Infowars.

"It's utterly mad, but it's so mad now that it's almost normal. There's going to come a day where we stop pointing it out and that's the day that we're all doomed."

