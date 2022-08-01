61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

1 August 2022, 15:22 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 15:52

By Sam Sholli

This 61-year-old caller has spoken of feeling "vindication" and of tears rolling down her face when the England's women's team achieved its Euro 2022 victory.

England's Lionesses won the tournament after an 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday.

Elaine in Dartford told LBC's James O'Brien she was six-years-old when the England men's team won the 1966 World Cup and could remember it.

She recalled going back to school at the time of that World Cup win and wanting to play football and being told she couldn't and to "behave like a girl".

Elaine told James that when the England women's team won Euro 2022 she was sitting with tears rolling down her face.

When speaking about the team's triumph, Elaine said: "And, to me, that was a vindication for every single slight that I've had over the years telling me 'you don't understand football - you're just a woman, get back in your kitchen'.

"And for me that was 100% brilliant."

She later told James: "I can't be the only 61-year-old woman that never got a chance to kick a ball but last night were cheering them girls on like you would never believe."

James told Elaine that she made his day.

