"Hancock is lying to our faces": Caller tells James O'Brien of his "terrible experience" trying for a test

18 September 2020, 12:19

By Fiona Jones

This furious caller told James O'Brien about his "terrible experience" trying get a test before his wife went into labour - he accused the Government of "lying to our faces" about testing success.

Matt Hancock today claimed that tests are available "in every part of the country" and instructed that the public "shouldn't believe stories" that say otherwise.

Caller Ali told James he'd had a "terrible experience" trying to get a test and is furious at Matt Hancock for implying people like him are inventing stories of difficulties.

This comes after comments on Thursday from Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, where he asked for people to stop "endless carping" about difficulty getting tests.

"They're just lying straight to my face...testing is bad," he said.

Ali's little son was presenting symptoms of coronavirus and he desperately tried to get a test before his wife went into labour.

"I went everywhere possible," Ali said, "it was extremely stressful for my wife and she was telling me...I can't go into labour with them suspecting I might be infected.

Despite Ali saying he "tried everything" to get a test, his wife ended up going into hospital to have the baby while there was suspected Covid-19 in the household.

"We had to make a decision to not tell the hospital," he admitted.

James observed Ali had to take a personal view to act quite irresponsibly because "he had to prioritise."

Thankfully the baby was delivered fine and Ali's son did not have coronavirus.

James said, "Theoretically I could tell you off but practically I can't...I'm glad you got there in the end but I'm sorry that you've been left with the impression that the Secretary of State for Health thinks you're a liar."

