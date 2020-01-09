Harry and Meghan: James O'Brien's take on their decision to step down

9 January 2020, 15:00

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced more abuse from the press than anyone else and are entirely within their rights to say they are no longer putting up with it, according to James O'Brien.

Harry and Meghan made the decision to stand down as senior Royals and will split their time between Britain and North America.

They have come under a lot of criticism for their decision, but speaking on his LBC show, James said the media has given them more grief than any other people.

He said: "Prince Harry will have been told 'We all have to put up with it, old boy'. And he will have pointed out 'No, none of you put up with what I put up with. None of you put up with what Meghan is being exposed to'.

James O'Brien had strong words for the press over Meghan
James O'Brien had strong words for the press over Meghan. Picture: PA / LBC

"The only person, arguably, who has been exposed to similar levels of vitriol and abuse that Harry's wife has is Harry's mum. Harry's dead mum.

"Harry's mum who died while being pursued at high speed through a tunnel in Paris in a car driven by a drunk. That's the only person I can think of.

"But even that doesn't hold water, as Diana, Princess of Wales, also got a very positive ride by the British media.

"So if people in the Palace have been saying to Harry 'Oh come on old boy, this is the price we pay for all the good stuff', he would turn around and say 'Nobody in this family pays the price that my wife is being asked to pay. So you can take your Royal family and stick it where the sun don't shine, we're moving to Canada'."

