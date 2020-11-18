James O'Brien caller: 'I'm really cross that we're still talking about Jeremy Corbyn'

18 November 2020, 16:23

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a longstanding Labour member told James O'Brien she is "really cross that we're still talking about Corbyn".

The exchange between the caller and James comes as Keir Starmer has revealed Jeremy Corbyn will not have the Labour whip restored despite him having had his suspension from the party lifted.

Mr Corbyn was reinstated as a party member on Tuesday - three weeks after being suspended in the aftermath of the damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into anti-Semitism.

Mr Corbyn claimed that the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was "dramatically overstated for political reasons" by opponents and "much of the media" - though he has since sought to clarify his comments.

Elizabeth from Lincolnshire told James: "I'm so cross about Jeremy Corbyn. Keir Starmer is completely right to not give him the whip back. I've been a Labour Party member for over 30 years.

She added: "I'm really cross that we're still talking about Corbyn. This victimhood he has and his followers, it's like a cult."

"It's just like he has destroyed the Labour Party...I remember I was horrified when we was voted in as leader."

Elizabeth also said: "It just makes me really cross and Keir Starmer has made such a good start as leader and I voted for him."

When asked by James when she would stop being cross about Jeremy Corbyn, she said: "When he just shuts up and goes away."

