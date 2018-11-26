James O'Brien: May's Rubbish Deal Shows Up Brexiteers' Claims On The UK

The people who told us to hate the EU because it didn’t defend its members’ interests are now telling us to hate the EU because it’s rather good at defending its members’ interests, says James O'Brien.

James labelled Theresa May's Brexit deal "terrible" and leaves the UK in the state that Leave voters have been insisting the country has been in for years.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Nobody is happy with what's been negotiated.

"What has been negotiated became more or less inevitable since when the Good Friday Agreement met the ludicrously early triggering of Article 50 and even more relevantly the red lines that Theresa May laid down in that speech.

"As soon as they started pretending that the vote to leave the European Union had involved a conscious and deliberate decision to leave the Single Market and the Customs Union, we were placed upon a path that led inevitably to where we are now.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"And it's horrible, it's a rubbish deal. It renders the United Kingdom all of the things that Brexiters claimed that we were for the last 30 years.

"The idea that you've spent 30 years claiming that we're a rule taker not a rule maker, that we don't have control over various areas of United Kingdom legislation.

"And if you've spent 30 years arguing the European Union was rubbish at looking after its members interests, you'd struggle today to show your face in public.

"Because your vote to leave the European Union has under the terms of the deal negotiated, at best temporarily, at worst permanently, turned the United Kingdom into precisely the country that you spent 30 years arguing we already were."