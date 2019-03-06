James O'Brien Reads Out Brexit Promises Proven To Be So, So Wrong

James O'Brien used the words of Theresa May, Boris Johnson and other senior Brexit-backers to show that what they said simply isn't true.

Britain is just 23 days from leaving the European Union and still we don't know what kind of Brexit we will get.

Theresa May's "meaningful vote" takes place next Tuesday, with further votes on Wednesday and Thursday if she fails to get her deal through Parliament.

And James wondered who still wants to go ahead with Brexit, considering so many of the promises that were made have been proved to be untrue.

Speaking about the Brexiters, he said: "Now that I've been proved right and they have all turned out to be hogwash-spouting charlatans at best - or just wrong, but still sweet at worst - why have the needles not budged?

"Theresa May of course was a Remainer. It was fewer than three years ago that she said 'It is clearly in our national interest to remain a member of the European Union.'

"Fun fact: it still is."

James then pointed out these quotes that also haven't aged very well.

Nigel Farage: "In a 52-48 referendum, this would be unfinished business by a long way."

Jacob Rees-Mogg: "We could have two referendums. As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed."

Boris Johnson: "They said Brexit means Brexit and we\re going to make a titanic success of it."

Economists for Brexit: "Over time, if we left the EU, it seems likely that we would most likely eliminate manufacturing. But this shouldn't scare us