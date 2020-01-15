James O'Brien reveals Brexit promises v Brexit reality

James O'Brien compared the promises that were made about what Brexit would look like to what the reality is looking like.

With the UK set to leave the EU on 31st January after Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement passed through parliament last week.

However, with just 16 days to go, the main argument seems to be whether Big Ben will chime to mark the moment that we leave the European Union.

James was frustrated that the promises made during the Brexit campaign seem to have been reduced to this.

James O'Brien looked at what Brexit has delivered. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "What did you order when you voted for Brexit?

"You ordered £350million a week for the NHS. You ordered a long, long list of trade deals that would be demonstrably superior to the ones we already had. You ordered the German car industry ensuring that we'd be able to keep all the benefits of European Union membership but none of the responsibilities. You probably ordered a couple of unicorns and a shiny blue passport. Something about fish that you never really understood. Sovereignty.

"A long, long long list. And the European Union was going to collapse as a direct result of the Brexit vote by what you called at the time a domino effect.

"They've delivered it now and what did you get?

"You got a border in the Irish Sea and a crowdfunder for some bongs that probably can't happen because the clock's not ready."