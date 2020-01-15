James O'Brien reveals Brexit promises v Brexit reality

15 January 2020, 11:13 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 11:19

James O'Brien compared the promises that were made about what Brexit would look like to what the reality is looking like.

With the UK set to leave the EU on 31st January after Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement passed through parliament last week.

However, with just 16 days to go, the main argument seems to be whether Big Ben will chime to mark the moment that we leave the European Union.

James was frustrated that the promises made during the Brexit campaign seem to have been reduced to this.

James O'Brien looked at what Brexit has delivered
James O'Brien looked at what Brexit has delivered. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "What did you order when you voted for Brexit?

"You ordered £350million a week for the NHS. You ordered a long, long list of trade deals that would be demonstrably superior to the ones we already had. You ordered the German car industry ensuring that we'd be able to keep all the benefits of European Union membership but none of the responsibilities. You probably ordered a couple of unicorns and a shiny blue passport. Something about fish that you never really understood. Sovereignty.

"A long, long long list. And the European Union was going to collapse as a direct result of the Brexit vote by what you called at the time a domino effect.

"They've delivered it now and what did you get?

"You got a border in the Irish Sea and a crowdfunder for some bongs that probably can't happen because the clock's not ready."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid enjoyed his row with Khalid

Maajid Nawaz takes down caller who said Hamas are not terrorists

2 days ago

Matt's guests had a big disagreement over Meghan

Has Meghan faced racism in the UK? These two guests have a furious row

3 days ago

'Brexit stress gave me a stroke', caller says

"Brexit stress gave me a stroke," caller says

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

Meghan v Mail on Sunday: Key excerpts of Defence claims highlighted

Meghan v Mail on Sunday: Key excerpts of Defence claims highlighted

Matt Hancock willing to meet parents of man who died in a secure hospital