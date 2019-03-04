James O'Brien Uses The Sun's Own Words On Brexit Against Them

James O'Brien ridicules The Sun for an editorial that argued the UK would be able to retain single market membership despite abolishing freedom of movement after Brexit.

The LBC presenter referred back to an editorial published in the tabloid last year, highlighting an inaccuracy about single market membership and freedom of movement.

James said: "The Sun was arguing that we would be able to retain single market membership despite abolishing freedom of movement of people.

"They have been proved categorically and completely wrong about that.

"Not only have they been proved wrong about that, they've been proved so definitively wrong that I would not hesitate to describe whoever wrote this as a bare faced liar."

James O'Brien uses The Sun's own words on Brexit against them. Picture: LBC

James continued: "This line here about 'up to 30 of the countries that have done trade deals with the EU have already pointed out to Brussels that their agreements were made with a single market that included the UK'.

"Have a look at what the Japanese and Singaporean governments have to say about their recently concocted trade deals with the European Union.

"Find me the bit where it says 'if you punish Britain we will punish you'. What is happening with regard to Brexit is inevitable and was predicted.

"They will not separate the four freedoms, and yet journalists like Tony Gallagher the editor of The Sun can lie through their teeth to the British people. And still be in post nearly 3 years later."