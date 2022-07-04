James O'Brien: 'Toddler Boris won't set Covid rules, he'll appease childish mask-refusers'

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien predicts Boris Johnson will fail to issue Covid guidance, despite a significant jump in cases, in order to appease "toddler-like" mask-refusers.

The number of new Covid cases has surged by over 30% in the last week, with highly infectious omicron variants ripping through Britain.

It is estimated around 2.3 million people in private households have the virus, according to the Office of National Statistics, which is the highest estimation since April.

ONS data show in summer 2020 below 0.1% of the population in England were testing positive while in 2021 it was 1.57%; however it is now 3.35%.

James urged, due to the ever-present possibility of Long Covid, that the Government issues guidance as the cases climb.

He posited that the PM would not do this, as he doesn't like "being told what to do", likening him to the same "superannuated six year olds" who refused wearing masks first time round.

He said: "Johnson is one of the people who hates being told what to do, who hates being required to abide by the network of obligations that binds us all, which his own teacher famously said when he was at school."

He continued that part of the reason the current Government "won't come out and give us some proper decent guidelines" is partly because "they're a little bit in hock to the superannuated six year olds."

"If the Prime Minister is a superannuated six year old then the priorities superannuated six year olds getting higher currency than they perhaps would in a country governed by somebody relatively sensible."

James added that another reason the Government is not focusing on the rise in Covid cases, one of the symptoms being a headache before testing positive, is that they are "far too busy dealing with the latest allegations of sexual misconduct."

Chris Pincher MP, who has resigned as deputy chief whip after groping allegations, is no longer sitting in Parliament.

Boris Johnson was aware of "reports and speculation" about the alleged sexual misconduct of Mr Pincher, before his appointment in February, No 10 says.

Downing Street said Mr Pincher was not blocked from the job because the allegations were unsubstantiated, however Mr Johnson has been under increased pressure to admit exactly what he knew about Mr Pincher before his appointment.