Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

By Tim Dodd

Political cartoonist Chris Riddell sketched James O'Brien's show live this morning for two hours - you can watch his poignant sketches inspired by the Ukraine crisis here.

During the show, the Observer's political cartoonist speedily sketched a range of provocative images representing the war in Ukraine.

Picture: LBC/Chris Riddell

Picture: LBC/Chris Riddell