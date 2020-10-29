Luciana Berger: Anti-Semitism report reflects the darkest period in Labour history

29 October 2020, 15:22

By Sam Sholli

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger says the findings of the EHRC report into anti-Semitism reflect upon "the darkest period in Labour's history".

Mrs Berger, who is herself Jewish, resigned from the Labour Party last year. Upon resigning, she said she was "embarrassed and ashamed to remain in the Labour Party".

The damning EHRC report found that the Labour Party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

The ex-Labour MP told James O'Brien: "I welcome the report and the comprehensive investigation that the EHRC have conducted.

"But certainly, it reflects upon I think the darkest period in Labour's history."

Read More - Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour over 'comments he made' on anti-Semitism report

Speaking of the anti-Semitic abuse she faced while in the Labour Party, she said: "My own experience is one of a catalogue of deeply disturbing incidents that took place over a number of years.

"I was subject to sustained levels of online and in-person anti-Semitism, harassment and discrimination from people that were known Labour Party members..."

She added: "I was on the receiving end of accusations of conspiracy, of bad faith, of dual loyalty to this country and Israel.

"The volume and the toxicity of the abuse that I was on the receiving end of was particularly acute towards the last two years that I was in the Labour Party."

After Mrs Berger's interview on LBC finished, Jeremy Corbyn was suspended from the Labour Party pending investigation over comments he made following the publication of the bombshell EHRC report.

Mr Corbyn rejected some of the report's findings and claimed the issue had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons" by his critics.

Mrs Berger told LBC she had "no words" for the former Labour leader's response and labelled it as being "beyond the pale".

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien challenges caller who defends Corbyn over Labour's anti-Semitism

James O'Brien challenges caller who defends Corbyn over Labour's anti-Semitism
Ex-Labour member says he was 'wrong' to back Corbyn, after anti-Semitism report

Ex-Labour member says he was 'wrong' to back Corbyn, after anti-Semitism report
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Sir Keir Starmer's statement on Labour anti-Semitism

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Sir Keir Starmer's statement on Labour anti-Semitism
James O'Brien clashes with Piers Morgan on 'cancel culture'

James O'Brien clashes with Piers Morgan on 'cancel culture'

James O'Brien caller criticises UK 'obsession with opening up the economy again'

'The obsession with opening up the economy again ignores Covid reality'
Covid deniers can "go online and find facts to suit their opinion," says James O'Brien caller

Covid deniers can "go online and find facts to suit their opinion," says James O'Brien caller

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Infuriated caller brands Welsh lockdown 'sinister'

Wales has become 'a very sinister place' due to lockdown, caller fears

4 days ago

Coronavirus record will not stop Trump's reelection, former assistant predicts

Coronavirus record will not stop Trump's reelection, former assistant predicts

5 days ago

Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC

Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan is seeking damages from Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL)

Judge delays Meghan Markle privacy hearing on 'confidential' grounds
Chris Smith, an experienced mountain runner, has been missing since Tuesday

Missing Team GB fell runner's family 'desperate' for his safe return
Most of Scotland will be facing Tier 3 measures from Monday

Most of Scotland to be placed in Tier 3 of new five-level coronavirus system
Police broke up the service at a church in Wales

Moment police break up illegal church service in Cardiff under Wales lockdown
Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the Labour party

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour over 'comments he made' on anti-Semitism report
Footage from RNLI lifeguards patrolling Treyarnon beach in Cornwall

Nine people hospitalised after being swept into sea by surging waves
The report found Labour broke human rights laws

Sir Keir Starmer: Anti-Semitism report brings 'day of shame' to Labour
Bobby Ball has died aged 76

Comedian Bobby Ball dies aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19
Lord Austin told Eddie Mair that today was a shameful day for Labour

Former Labour MP: There are 'too many racists, cranks and conspiracy theorists in the party'
Lithuania and Cyprus have been added to the UK quarantine list

Cyprus and Lithuania added to UK quarantine list