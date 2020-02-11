James O'Brien: The real reason the deportation flight has become a major story

The flight deporting 50 foreign-born criminals has become a major news story as a deliberate attempt to appeal to racists, according to James O'Brien.

The Home Office has gone ahead with a planned deportation flight to Jamaica.

However, some of the detainees who were due on the flight didn't leave after a Court of Appeal judge intervened over concerns about a lack of access to legal advice.

Speaking about the story, James explained: "Here is an attempt by the government to throw some read meat to racists.

"I point it out, you can deny it. But this is my opinion.

"I think this is a very deliberate attempt. How many people of colour do you think the government will have to deport to make up for the fact that nobody's life is going to be improved by the Brexit that they voted for? An infinite number.

"You can fig-leaf it by saying they are rapists and murderers, to which I would say I'm perfectly comfortable with rapists and murderers being punished much more severely than they currently are. I'm a fan of rehabilitation and reintegration, but I hold no candle for these people.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"But you've been so successfully groomed and gaslit that you end up like the fellow who texted in saying 'Typical Liberal tosh.'

"There's 40 British kids being denied their rights to a father, even if their father has committed a crime of the worst nature. 40 British kids being offered fewer rights than my British kids. What's the word for that?

"If I commit a murder today, when I get out of jail, I still get home. Where's that home? It's not in blooming Jamaica.

"That's why this story is, I think, very deliberately being served up to you as an invitation to essentially start thinking about if we deport them, why can't we get rid of them?"