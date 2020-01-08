James O'Brien nails the reason Boris Johnson can't stand up to Donald Trump over Iran

James O'Brien identified the reason that Boris Johnson will be unable to criticise Donald Trump over his actions in Iran.

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East after Iran retaliated to the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani by firing ballistic missiles at two US airbases in Iraq.

Speaking for the first time about the crisis, the Prime Minister told PMQs that Soleimani had supplied "improvised explosive devices to terrorists, which I'm afraid killed and maimed British troops".

He added: "That man had the blood of British troops on his hands."

But on his LBC show, James pointed out a clear reason that, if things escalate further, Mr Johnson is unable to stand up to the President.

James O'Brien made a great point about Boris Johnson's reaction to Donald Trump's actions. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "Whether it's plausible or not, Johnson's whole offer at the moment is contingent on some form of deal with Donald Trump's government.

"If this deal with America is as important as Boris Johnson told the electorate it was during the election campaign, then he can't afford to compromise it.

"And if it criticised Donald Trump for whatever happens next, he would be compromising it."