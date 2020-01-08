James O'Brien nails the reason Boris Johnson can't stand up to Donald Trump over Iran

8 January 2020, 13:28

James O'Brien identified the reason that Boris Johnson will be unable to criticise Donald Trump over his actions in Iran.

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East after Iran retaliated to the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani by firing ballistic missiles at two US airbases in Iraq.

Speaking for the first time about the crisis, the Prime Minister told PMQs that Soleimani had supplied "improvised explosive devices to terrorists, which I'm afraid killed and maimed British troops".

He added: "That man had the blood of British troops on his hands."

But on his LBC show, James pointed out a clear reason that, if things escalate further, Mr Johnson is unable to stand up to the President.

James O'Brien made a great point about Boris Johnson's reaction to Donald Trump's actions
James O'Brien made a great point about Boris Johnson's reaction to Donald Trump's actions. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "Whether it's plausible or not, Johnson's whole offer at the moment is contingent on some form of deal with Donald Trump's government.

"If this deal with America is as important as Boris Johnson told the electorate it was during the election campaign, then he can't afford to compromise it.

"And if it criticised Donald Trump for whatever happens next, he would be compromising it."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

23 days ago

Ex-soldier and Iranian caller get into explosive row over Soleimani killing

Ex-soldier and Iranian caller get into explosive row over Soleimani killing

4 days ago

Cyprus rape case: the UK is just as bad, says rape survivors

Cyprus rape case: the UK justice system is just as bad, says rape survivors

23 hours ago

LBC Latest

Young person holding knife.

Children in London 'tortured, stabbed and raped' in brutal gang 'initiations'

Brexit: EU's Ursula von der Leyen warns Boris Johnson full trade deal not possible before deadline

Boris Johnson: Iranian general had the blood of British troops on his hands

Facebook and eBay take action on fake reviews