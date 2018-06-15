The Shocking, Heartbreaking Reality Of Being On Universal Credit

This caller told the shocking reality of what it's like to have to prove you're not fit to work under the government's Universal Credit scheme.

Dean in Sheffield revealed he is unfit to work due to suffering from depression and gets regular notes from his doctor to give to his Job Centre.

But he then has to prove to the work advisor that he's unfit to work and he says he gets blamed for being ill.

"When you go in to see the advisor, you're intimidated. You get threatened with sanctions, you get blamed for being ill.

"You get blamed for your depression, they say 'Don't you want to get better?'"

Asked if these advisors have any medical qualification, he said: "No."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He added: "You've got a security guard stood behind your chair. A security guard at the side of your chair and you're getting threatened with sanctions left, right and centre.

"It makes your depression worse. I have anxiety attacks just at the thought of going in there.

"Every month I've been sanctioned for my depression, because I'm not well enough to go in there."

James was shocked by what he heard: "So the letter from the doctor gets sent it, but you still have to go in to prove you're ill? This is Kafka.

"If you don't go in because of your illness, they take money off you."

Listen to the full call at the top of the page.