The Shocking, Heartbreaking Reality Of Being On Universal Credit

15 June 2018, 11:51

This caller told the shocking reality of what it's like to have to prove you're not fit to work under the government's Universal Credit scheme.

Dean in Sheffield revealed he is unfit to work due to suffering from depression and gets regular notes from his doctor to give to his Job Centre.

But he then has to prove to the work advisor that he's unfit to work and he says he gets blamed for being ill.

"When you go in to see the advisor, you're intimidated. You get threatened with sanctions, you get blamed for being ill.

"You get blamed for your depression, they say 'Don't you want to get better?'"

Asked if these advisors have any medical qualification, he said: "No."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He added: "You've got a security guard stood behind your chair. A security guard at the side of your chair and you're getting threatened with sanctions left, right and centre.

"It makes your depression worse. I have anxiety attacks just at the thought of going in there.

"Every month I've been sanctioned for my depression, because I'm not well enough to go in there."

James was shocked by what he heard: "So the letter from the doctor gets sent it, but you still have to go in to prove you're ill? This is Kafka.

"If you don't go in because of your illness, they take money off you."

Listen to the full call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Takes On Caller Who Says It's Justified To Evict Mothers

4 days ago

Matt Frei Lord Patten

Former EU Commissioner Lord Patten: UK On Long And Deep Slope Downhill

6 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty was joined by Ian Blackford on Wednesday

SNP Westminster Leader Insists Mass PMQs Walk-Out Was NOT Set Up

1 day ago