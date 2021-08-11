'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'

11 August 2021, 13:33 | Updated: 11 August 2021, 13:35

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube?" James O'Brien ponders what people will have lost by not wearing a mask on public transport.

After London's Transport Commissioner told LBC that 90% of people were still wearing masks on the Tube James O'Brien tackled the issue.

James said his lived experience was not akin to what TfL chief Andy Byford had described.

"I get the train home every day and I get it in most mornings, and the train home tallies with that, about 90% mask-wearing on the London Underground."

But, James said he had not seen "anybody since day one policing this, not once have I seen anybody."

Exclusive: 'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns

He added there had been a "couple of occasions" where he had thought about policing it himself.

Since the lockdown rules were eased on July 19, the requirement to wear a mask on the Tube has only been a "condition of carriage" rather than a legal requirement.

This means TfL’s 400 enforcement officers can prevent passengers from boarding or can ask them to leave a bus, Tube or Overground train – but they have no power to impose fines.

Recalling an experience on the Tube where a maskless customer tried to sit next to another passenger James said he was interested in the "self-started policing of mask-wearing."

James said there were some mindsets he found almost "impenetrable".

Asking who would think their life had been "ruined" by wearing a mask, James pondered what was "the issue, what was the problem?"

"Put a mask on when on public transport, and then if it turns out several years hence that you didn't need to then what have you lost?"

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood opens up about impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'
Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics
The doctor told James the shocking tale

Doctor tells harrowing tale of unvaccinated, pregnant patient ending up in ICU
Afghanistan: Ex-Soldier says lost lives 'were for nothing'

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'
Lord Bethell breaking phone 'could be criminal offense', says Good Law Project

Barrister explains his investigation into Lord Bethell’s new phone

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

3 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

1 month ago

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

26 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The tools are intended to prevent abuse on the social media platform.

Instagram launches new tool to protect users against abusive messages from trolls
Faye Winter’s expletive-laden rant at Teddy Soares has sparked almost 25,000 complaints

Love Island hit with 25,000 Ofcom complaints over Faye's rant at Teddy
Officers have described the moment they shot down Sudesh Amman in Streatham

Undercover officer describes terrifying moment he shot knife-wielding Streatham terrorist
Two children who died in a crash on the M1 have been named as Smaller and Lilly Mccann

Tributes paid to 'beautiful angels' killed in suspected drink-driving crash on M1
Noises could be added to e-scooters to help blind people, the TfL chief has said.

E-scooters to be given artificial noise to help blind people, says TfL boss
David Gomoh was stabbed to death

Four gang members convicted of brutal killing of NHS worker David Gomoh
The bridge was previously closed due to safety concerns.

TfL chief refuses to rule out £3 toll for motorists on Hammersmith Bridge
The Red Arrows famous smoke trails are 'going green'

Red Arrows’ red, white and blue smoke trails 'going green' to help save planet
Call The Commissioner | Watch Live Thursday 8am

Call The Commissioner | Watch Live Thursday 8am

Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns