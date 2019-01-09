James O'Brien Reveals The Only People You Can Trust On Brexit

James O'Brien found the perfect way to explain who you can trust over Brexit - look at who doesn't have anything to gain by what they are saying.

The LBC presenter had the penny drop moment during a live show he performed last night at the Leicester Square Theatre, where he was asked who people can trust now by Maureen, a member of the audience.

James ruminated on the topic and claimed that you can no longer generalise that certain groups are to be trusted and it's purely individual.

Speaking on his LBC show this morning, James said: "You can't come up with a job description that deserves all of our trust. So who can we trust in the context of Brexit?

"So I realised the question we should always ask is what's in it for them?

"What's in it for Ken Clarke, as he explains why he will vote for the withdrawal agreement? Damage limitation I suppose.

"What's in it for Anna Soubry? She's painted a target on her back that some deeply unsavoury people have started taking aim at. She doesn't emerge from this if Brexit is somehow stopped any richer or more famous.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Now look at the people who are intrinsically associated with Brexit - ask yourselves would he be where he is today without Brexit?

"Jacob Rees-Mogg has ceased to be a figure of fun for some people and become, inexplicably, someone respected. What's in it for him? Some people point out that his investment fund is very heavily embedded in emerging economies. The two funds that are going to open up in Dublin. The curious celebrity.

"For most so-called Brexiters, what's in it for them? See how many are in bed with these weird right-wing lobby groups that pretend to be think-tanks and educational charities and you know they want less regulations, they want workers' rights to be reduced.

"All other Brexiters have left is sovereignty."

