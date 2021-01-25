'UK is an international laughing stock': James O'Brien reacts to Brexit latest

25 January 2021, 14:55

By Fiona Jones

This was James O'Brien's powerful reaction to UK firms saying they are being advised by the Government to set up in the EU to avoid trade disruption.

UK companies have been hit by extra charges, taxes and mountains of paperwork, leading some to stop exporting to the EU altogether.

It comes after UK fisheries have experienced "continuing chaos", with lorry-loads of live seafood and fish destined for restaurants and shops in Europe being rejected because they are taking too long to arrive due to post-Brexit bureaucracy.

The Cheshire Cheese Company founder Simon Spurrell told James that he has been left with a £250,000 'Brexit hole' and has been advised to set up in France, despite redirecting investment from the UK.

James pointed out that the UK predominantly wrote the rules which set out how third countries conduct trade with the EU, with the single market legislation being regarded as one of Margaret Thatcher's greatest achievements.

James said: "We wrote the EU rules which third countries must abide by, we then voted to become a third country, we are now moaning about what the EU rules which third countries must abide by.

"We are an international laughing stock and it's all entirely self-inflicted."

He continued: "25 days in and it's falling apart at the seams and there's no way back, that's why we can't talk about it endlessly...

"And when generation heads start making moves to rejoin we won't be able to without adopting the single currency...it is just unbelievable."

James attributed the Brexit situation to influential pro-Brexit figureheads: "The people that did this to you must be held to account. The people that turned you into this manipulated, quasi-xenophobic, anti-patriotic person while insisting all the time you were actually the total opposite of these things.

"They've turned you into someone who has harmed your country, your future and your children's future. I'm not going to hold you responsible for that, I'm going to hold them responsible."

Read more: James O'Brien reacts to 'dire' situation for UK fishermen 'conned' by Brexit deal

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's passionate response to Tory MPs who want schools to reopen

James O'Brien's passionate response to Tory MPs who want schools to reopen
Natasha Devon tells James O'Brien 'hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health'

'Hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health', Natasha Devon says
James had to point out to the caller he had broken the rules...

Caller gives shocking answer over ease of getting house party invite
Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year
James O'Brien caller explains why UK has worst Covid death rate in the world

James O'Brien caller explains why UK has worst Covid death rate in the world
The Mayor of London answers your questions on LBC

Speak to Sadiq: Watch again in full

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

1 day ago

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns

2 days ago

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Schools reopening in the UK: The government is aiming to reopen education as soon as possible

When will schools reopen in 2021? And when did they close?

Health secretary Matt Hancock will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference

Coronavirus UK: What time is Matt Hancock's press conference and what is he set to say?
Moderna says its jab is effective against the UK and South African Covid variants

Moderna says its vaccine 'works against UK and South Africa Covid variants'
Matthew Mason has been jailed for the murder of Alex Rodda

Man who bludgeoned schoolboy lover to death over blackmail plot jailed for life
Debenhams boy out: The brand has been bought out by Boohoo

Debenhams buy out: When will Debenhams close and are all stores closing?
Anyone arriving in the UK could have to quarantine in a hotel

Quarantine hotels to be given the go-ahead by Boris Johnson for all UK arrivals
Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre at Barnet Football Club

Government will 'look at potential' of easing lockdown measures within weeks - PM
Summer holidays 2021 are likely to be cancelled due to strict travel restrictions

Covid: Are summer holidays cancelled in 2021?

The measures could impact all inbound travellers

Quarantine hotels are under 'active consideration' by Government, minister says
The caller warned LBC listeners of the impact the lockdown was having on children

Headteacher warns lockdown has 'trashed the prospects of an entire generation'