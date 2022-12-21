'We deserve better than this': says James O'Brien as striking healthcare workers get 'a traditional Tory kicking'

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien's blood boils as Brits saw nurses in "desperation" and "tragedy" and Rishi Sunak, Steve Barclay, and right-wing media saw "pound signs".

James O'Brien spoke to listeners after thousands of Royal College of Nursing members walked out on Tuesday again over a pay dispute which is the second day of the industrial dispute following last Thursday's strike.

With fears that the strikes could stretch on for months, ministers are still refusing to negotiate a higher pay deal than the package recommended by an independent body last year.

James told listeners how "pathetically naive" he was to think that the Tories would have "rung around" looking for commission-free help.

He said: "You know when they ring around for donations or Boris Johnson needs some more wallpaper or he wants some fancy takeaways delivered to his house during the lockdown.

"So if you doubt what I say to you about how these people view the NHS I have three little letters to hit you over the head with every-time skepticism starts to rear its little head and those letters are PPE."

He went on to say that when Brits saw nurses' "desperation", "tragedy" and "going without sleep", the Tory government saw "pound signs".

He said: "They saw profit, they saw an opportunity to make money by selling PPE to the government at massively inflated prices but they didn't even care that the PPE was fit for purpose."

James concluded by telling listeners that over 12 years the government has left paramedics and nurses no choice but to call upon Brits for support that "may" rescue the health service.