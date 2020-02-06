Which EU regulations can we now remove? James O'Brien gets four bizarre answers in a row

6 February 2020, 13:07

The UK has left the EU and we can start to set our own path, so which laws shall we get rid of? James O'Brien asked listeners and the answers he got became increasingly bizarre.

Sajid Javid has issued a challenge to the public to identify the elements of Brussels red tape which we can remove now that Brexit has happened.

In what he is calling a "competition", the Chancellor has asked which regulations and rules set by the EU could be removed to improve people's lives.

The first caller started talking about regulations around washing machines and bat populations and subsequent callers moved on to making employees work longer and bringing back the death penalty.

James O'Brien got increasingly baffled by the calls he got on EU laws. Picture: LBC

But it was the final caller, who insisted that the first law we should remove is the banning of straight bananas, that frustrated James the most.

The full set of callers make a remarkable listen - watch the video at the top of the page.

