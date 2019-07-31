James O'Brien On Why Johnson Will Blame The EU For An Irish Border

31 July 2019, 13:43 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 17:37

On the day Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland for the first time as Prime Minister, James O'Brien explains why he expects the Conservative leader to blame the EU when a new Irish border is put up.

James O'Brien asked Barry, a caller from County Wicklow in Ireland, for his perspective on the Irish border issue with Brexit.

"This belief in Britain that there is a solution but we just can't tell you what it is yet, that to me, if I was on the other side of the sea, would be the point that I genuinely cease to even pretend to understand what you think is going on," said James.

Barry replied: "There isn't a solution and there is no belief on this side of the border that there is a solution in place.

"The last thing you want is a border - given the progress that has been made with the Good Friday Agreement it would be a terrible shame - but if no agreement can be reached we're not going to solve this with technology."

James continued: "Boris Johnson will try to blame it on the EU because the alternative is to admit that they didn't realise this would be inevitable when they told us it would be easy and it would be sunlit uplands.

"That could be incompetence, or it could be dishonesty but that is the alternative.

"We know that the explanation is out there because Theresa-blinking-May of all people provided it."

Watch above.

