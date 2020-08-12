A-level student's powerful take on results controversy gives listeners "hope for the future"

12 August 2020, 13:58 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 14:14

By Seán Hickey

This A-level student is not just anxious about his own results tomorrow, but the results of people from less privileged backgrounds than him.

Monty told James O'Brien that after the Scottish government reversed grades given to over 100,000 students to predicted grades from teachers, he worried that the English government's refusal to do the same will destroy the hopes of students in England.

The student said "of the two fifths that are going to be changed, 6% are gonna be moved up, 34% are gonna be moved down," and he fears this will affect less privileged students disproportionately, as it did in Scotland.

Monty told James that he is privately educated, and James then understood his argument. "You're very very unlikely to be downgraded because of your schools position and record."

"You're going to get downgraded for the sin of attending a school that is demonstrably inferior to the type of school you and I went to," James said, after describing the method the moderation system operates on.

Monty scoffed at the Department of Education's pleas for students to have confidence in the system. "Who's going to have confidence in a moderation system that's done over 124,000 Scottish students?"

Monty told James he believes students from less successful schools will suffer from the new grading system
Monty told James he believes students from less successful schools will suffer from the new grading system. Picture: PA

"There's got to be more clarity," the student said.

James wondered if the government's reasoning for standing by the system was motivated by not wanting to follow the lead of Scotland.

Rather than using predicted grades, the English government has offered that if students aren't happy with their results, they can use their mock exam grades rather than a teacher prediction.

"Politically, I worry in the current climate that they might think that what the Scottish government done was the best way to respond, but they can't copy them because of the political capital that would be lost," James said.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz demands Pope Francis condemns Uighur atrocities

Maajid Nawaz calls on Pope Francis to condemn Uighur atrocities

3 days ago

Labour MP breaks down shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

"It wiped me out": Labour MP reveals shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

25 days ago

Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"

Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"

12 days ago

LBC Latest

UK weather: Sorry, it's bad news for anyone struggling to sleep in this heatwave
A caller told James O'Brien when he was allowed to analyse the economic figures

James O'Brien battles caller who says it's too soon to analyse recession

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer hits out at 'complete fiasco' of last-minute A-level and GCSE assessment changes in England
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's epic monologue on the recession, migrants and fighting with ice cream