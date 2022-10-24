‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

24 October 2022, 13:28

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O’Brien served up a withering analysis in his monologue today of the “political imbecility” displayed by politicians as the turbulence in Westminster rolls on.

James O’Brien delivered a devastating breakdown of the current situation in the Conservative Party, as MPs switched support for the remaining candidates within days.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are the last two candidates standing, after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to Number 10.

“Let’s begin with James Cleverly”, James started, and read out the following tweet.

“So that, give or take a couple of minutes, was at 2pm yesterday - yesterday.

“Here he is, same bloke, at five past eight this morning.”

James began laughing uproariously as he read out the new tweet from the Foreign Secretary.

“I mean, what do you do?”, he asked with his head in his hands.

“He’s not the only one”, James continued, after pointing out the 18-hour gap between the change of mind after Johnson’s shock exit.

James said: “Boris Johnson - whether you love him or loathe him - we can all agree he is one of the biggest liars ever to pollute the public space in this country.”

He said he could say that with “some confidence”, explaining, “if of course you love him, one of the things you love about him is that his lies annoy people who loathe him”.

“So you've ended up being not just an apologist for a liar but an actual cheerleader for a liar”, he jabbed.

James exposed another switch of support.

“In the summer Robert Buckland endorsed Rishi Sunak and then switched to Liz Truss half way through the campaign, and now he’s come out once again and endorsed Rishi Sunak”, he said, struggling to suppress his mirth again.

“They are queuing up to debase and humiliate themselves, he added.

In another swipe at a government minister, James brought up Jacob Rees-Mogg, saying he “should be reminded that he said he would never serve in the socialist Rishi Sunak's cabinet”.

The Business Secretary had previously announced his support for Boris Johnson. James also spoke more broadly on the state of politics before the shortest premiership in UK history, as Liz Truss resigned after only 45 days in office.

He said: “Wherever you turn, you are reminded of the absolute idiocy of the clowns who've been driving this country for the last six years, and it doesn’t end when Rishi Sunak gets the nod as he probably will do later today.

“He’s not going to be the one to finally admit the truth and begin to recognise the reality of Brexit.”

“All of the economic damage we’re suffering has been massively magnified and exacerbated by the ludicrous decision to become the first country in the history of the world to impose economic sanctions on itself”, James declared.

“These are the people in power. These are the people in charge, This is the calibre of politician that inevitably moved into the vacuum of talent and intelligence created by Brexit.

“You can’t support Brexit if you have a brain, anymore. Maybe there was a case for it in 2016.”

James' monologue was met with praise on Twitter, while others took it as an opportunity to further condemn the Tory government.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'

Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK

James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

10 months ago

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

1 month ago

Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak is set to be the UK's new Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak set to be UK's next Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt concedes Tory leadership race
The key issues facing Rishi Sunak during his first week as PM

Sunak's in-tray: what challenges will the PM face during his first week in office?

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, has been remembered as 'well-loved'

Boy, 12, killed after garage wall collapsed 'lay dying for 2 hours until mum called him for dinner'
Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Frank McKeever was 63 at the time of his death

Man and woman charged with murder of Islington man whose body is yet to be found

Rishi Sunak is largely expected to become Prime Minister later unless Penny Mordaunt can get the backing of 100 MPs

Rishi heading for No10 as key Boris backers switch sides and Penny scrambles for supporters
Ambulance walkouts loom as nationwide ballots raise the prospect of winter strike action

Biggest ambulance walkout in 30 years looms as thousands balloted over pay

Just Stop Oil cake King Charles in the face

Just Stop Oil protestors throw chocolate cake in face of King Charles' waxwork at Madame Tussauds
The new podcast is available on Global Player

'Sweeney Talks' a new podcast talking to people who've done serious stuff and got into trouble
keir

Keir Starmer will refuse to go to the World Cup in Qatar because of human rights - even if England get to the final