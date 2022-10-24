‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O’Brien served up a withering analysis in his monologue today of the “political imbecility” displayed by politicians as the turbulence in Westminster rolls on.

James O’Brien delivered a devastating breakdown of the current situation in the Conservative Party, as MPs switched support for the remaining candidates within days.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are the last two candidates standing, after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to Number 10.

“Let’s begin with James Cleverly”, James started, and read out the following tweet.

The last few weeks show that being PM is tough and no other job in government is quite like it.



I know Boris has learned lessons from his time in No10 and will ensure the focus is on the needs of the country from day 1.



I will be supporting him to return to the role of PM. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 23, 2022

“So that, give or take a couple of minutes, was at 2pm yesterday - yesterday.

“Here he is, same bloke, at five past eight this morning.”

James began laughing uproariously as he read out the new tweet from the Foreign Secretary.

We face great challenges at home and abroad.



I said we needed experience at the top of Government and I stand by that.



The candidate with the most experience is clearly @RishiSunak.



He can count on my full support as our PM and I will be voting for him. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 24, 2022

“I mean, what do you do?”, he asked with his head in his hands.

“He’s not the only one”, James continued, after pointing out the 18-hour gap between the change of mind after Johnson’s shock exit.

James said: “Boris Johnson - whether you love him or loathe him - we can all agree he is one of the biggest liars ever to pollute the public space in this country.”

He said he could say that with “some confidence”, explaining, “if of course you love him, one of the things you love about him is that his lies annoy people who loathe him”.

“So you've ended up being not just an apologist for a liar but an actual cheerleader for a liar”, he jabbed.

James exposed another switch of support.

“In the summer Robert Buckland endorsed Rishi Sunak and then switched to Liz Truss half way through the campaign, and now he’s come out once again and endorsed Rishi Sunak”, he said, struggling to suppress his mirth again.

“They are queuing up to debase and humiliate themselves, he added.

In another swipe at a government minister, James brought up Jacob Rees-Mogg, saying he “should be reminded that he said he would never serve in the socialist Rishi Sunak's cabinet”.

The Business Secretary had previously announced his support for Boris Johnson. James also spoke more broadly on the state of politics before the shortest premiership in UK history, as Liz Truss resigned after only 45 days in office.

He said: “Wherever you turn, you are reminded of the absolute idiocy of the clowns who've been driving this country for the last six years, and it doesn’t end when Rishi Sunak gets the nod as he probably will do later today.

“He’s not going to be the one to finally admit the truth and begin to recognise the reality of Brexit.”

“All of the economic damage we’re suffering has been massively magnified and exacerbated by the ludicrous decision to become the first country in the history of the world to impose economic sanctions on itself”, James declared.

“These are the people in power. These are the people in charge, This is the calibre of politician that inevitably moved into the vacuum of talent and intelligence created by Brexit.

“You can’t support Brexit if you have a brain, anymore. Maybe there was a case for it in 2016.”

James' monologue was met with praise on Twitter, while others took it as an opportunity to further condemn the Tory government.

