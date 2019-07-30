Alastair Campbell Brands Corbyn's Clique As "Stalinists" And "Ex-Communists"

30 July 2019, 11:46 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 12:39

Alastair Campbell believes Labour's handling of anti-Semitism has "made decent people think they're extremists". He said the "not really Labour" clique around Jeremy Corbyn has "got control of him".

Alastair Campbell says he no longer wants to be a Labour member, claiming the party is facing an "existential crisis" due to poor leadership.

Tony Blair's former spokesman wrote a letter to Jeremy Corbyn to say he no longer wants to be readmitted to the party he's spent his life fighting for.

In an interview with LBC's James O'Brien, Alastair Campbell admitted the country's decided is too late for Jeremy Corbyn to win a General Election.

Speaking about problems in the Labour Party, Mr Campbell said: "I've hoped against hope that they would provide the change, they would provide the leadership" but believes Jeremy Corbyn "doesn't want to do it".

When James O'Brien what Jeremy Corbyn wants to achieve, Alastair Campbell said he didn't know.

Alastair Campbell was interviewed by James O'Brien
Alastair Campbell was interviewed by James O'Brien. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Cambell said: "I'm the last person in the world to blame the advisors because I've been there, done that. But I do think there is a problem with the clique around him [Corbyn], they're not really Labour people, they're ex-communists, they're Stalinists, they're whatever you want to call them."

He added: "They're not really Labour and I think they've got control of the machinery, and they've got control of him."

Alastair Campbell said Labour has put itself in "an unwinnable position" because the reason why anti-Semitism has been "such a bad bad thing in the Labour party" is because "it made decent people think they're extremists".

Alastair Campbell "No Longer" Wants To Be In Labour Under Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Explains Why He Doesn't Call PM 'Boris'

Maajid Explains Why He Doesn't Call PM 'Boris'

2 days ago

Matt Frei

Ukip General Secretary Paul Oakley Quits Over Carl Benjamin Rape Remark

17 days ago

This Caller Thinks Tory Members Have Been Reprogrammed To Support Boris Johnson

This Caller Thinks Tory Members Have Been Reprogrammed To Support Boris Johnson

23 hours ago

LBC Latest

Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Damning Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Published By DCMS Committee
Weather warnings are in place

Weather Warning: A Month's Worth Of Rain Predicted To Fall In Three Hours

UK could play leading role in coalition to protect Gulf shipping

Terrence David Murrell: British fugitive arrested in Bali over drugs and pornography