Alastair Campbell Brands Corbyn's Clique As "Stalinists" And "Ex-Communists"

Alastair Campbell believes Labour's handling of anti-Semitism has "made decent people think they're extremists". He said the "not really Labour" clique around Jeremy Corbyn has "got control of him".

Alastair Campbell says he no longer wants to be a Labour member, claiming the party is facing an "existential crisis" due to poor leadership.

Tony Blair's former spokesman wrote a letter to Jeremy Corbyn to say he no longer wants to be readmitted to the party he's spent his life fighting for.

In an interview with LBC's James O'Brien, Alastair Campbell admitted the country's decided is too late for Jeremy Corbyn to win a General Election.

Speaking about problems in the Labour Party, Mr Campbell said: "I've hoped against hope that they would provide the change, they would provide the leadership" but believes Jeremy Corbyn "doesn't want to do it".

When James O'Brien what Jeremy Corbyn wants to achieve, Alastair Campbell said he didn't know.

Alastair Campbell was interviewed by James O'Brien. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Cambell said: "I'm the last person in the world to blame the advisors because I've been there, done that. But I do think there is a problem with the clique around him [Corbyn], they're not really Labour people, they're ex-communists, they're Stalinists, they're whatever you want to call them."

He added: "They're not really Labour and I think they've got control of the machinery, and they've got control of him."

Alastair Campbell said Labour has put itself in "an unwinnable position" because the reason why anti-Semitism has been "such a bad bad thing in the Labour party" is because "it made decent people think they're extremists".

Alastair Campbell "No Longer" Wants To Be In Labour Under Corbyn